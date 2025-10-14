United Arab Emirates (UAE) Snacks Market Review 2020-2025 and Forecast to 2030: Health and Wellness Trends are Fueling Sales

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Snacks in the United Arab Emirates" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Snacks in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are anticipated to experience positive retail current value growth across the board, with retail volume growth projected in most snack categories by 2025. The market dynamics are shaped by evolving consumer lifestyles and preferences, with health and wellness arising as a significant influence. This trend is fueling the demand for clean label, allergen-free, and naturally formulated products in categories such as savory snacks, ice cream, and sweet biscuits.

Report Scope

The report provides unparalleled insight at a national level, offering local perspectives and understanding that are unmatched elsewhere. It includes retail sales data from 2020 to 2025 and highlights the leading companies, brands, and retail outlets. Additionally, it examines key trends and demographic shifts driving consumer demand and sales growth. The report explores how significant trends such as health and wellness, sustainability, and post-pandemic recovery are currently influencing the market, alongside prospects for the next five years, indicating anticipated market changes.

Product coverage: The report covers a range of products including Confectionery, Ice Cream, Savory Snacks, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars, and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: The report provides extensive data coverage, including market sizes (both historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares, and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Snacks in 2025: The big picture

Key trends in 2025

Competitive landscape

Channel developments

What next for snacks?

MARKET DATA

CHOCOLATE CONFECTIONERY IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2025 DEVELOPMENTS

Dubai chocolate drives growing popularity of chocolate confectionery

Mars leads and adds dynamism to chocolate confectionery

Hypermarkets offer broad assortments, convenience and value for money to lead distribution

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Dubai chocolate to continue to spur development in chocolate confectionery

Digitalisation to shape chocolate confectionery marketing

Dubai chocolate trend helps filled gain ground in tablets

GUM IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2025 DEVELOPMENTS

Chewing gum sustains growth trajectory

Mars's brands dominate the landscape of gum in the United Arab Emirates

Hypermarkets leverage large shelf space and cater to convenience and impulse purchases

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Fresh breath and oral hygiene benefits to push chewing gum consumption

Expanding flavour profiles and new experiences drive dynamism in gum

Sustainability gains weight in product and packaging terms

SUGAR CONFECTIONERY IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2025 DEVELOPMENTS

Indulgence remains a key growth driver in sugar confectionery

Strong investment in innovation and strategic positioning keeps Haribo ahead of the field

Hypermarkets leverage space and assortment advantages to lead

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Premiumisation to gain momentum and push sugar confectionery as a whole in the forecast period

Q-commerce to transform the online landscape for sugar confectionery

Health and wellness-orientated sugar confectionery to help shape consumption behaviours

SWEET BISCUITS, SNACK BARS AND FRUIT SNACKS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2025 DEVELOPMENTS

Health and wellness spurs fruit snacks and snack bars

Mondelez leverages strength in sweet biscuits to lead overall

Hypermarkets cover indulgence and health-orientated needs of consumers

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Plain biscuits to maintain enduring appeal

Dried dates to drive fastest-growth performance for fruit snacks

Digital advancement to push retail e-commerce sales of sweet biscuits, snack bars, and fruit snacks

ICE CREAM IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2025 DEVELOPMENTS

Healthier positioning and indulgence both appear among the key strategies

IFFCO invests to remain the clear leader

Easy access and convenience sustain small local grocers' leading position in distribution

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

More consumption occasions to push ice cream sales

Logistics improvements to enhance retail e-commerce's penetration in ice cream

New product developments to cater to a growing premium demand in ice cream

SAVOURY SNACKS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2025 DEVELOPMENTS

Potato chips provide dynamism and drive growth in savoury snacks

Pepsi Cola International leads but local and private label alternatives gain traction

Hypermarkets offers wide choice while space open up for e-commerce

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthier options to gain penetration and adoption

Vegetable-based snacks to win over more consumers

Pistachio is an increasingly sought-after ingredient

