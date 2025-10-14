United Arab Emirates (UAE) Snacks Market Review 2020-2025 and Forecast to 2030: Health and Wellness Trends are Fueling Sales

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Snacks in the United Arab Emirates" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Snacks in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are anticipated to experience positive retail current value growth across the board, with retail volume growth projected in most snack categories by 2025. The market dynamics are shaped by evolving consumer lifestyles and preferences, with health and wellness arising as a significant influence. This trend is fueling the demand for clean label, allergen-free, and naturally formulated products in categories such as savory snacks, ice cream, and sweet biscuits.
Report Scope
The report provides unparalleled insight at a national level, offering local perspectives and understanding that are unmatched elsewhere. It includes retail sales data from 2020 to 2025 and highlights the leading companies, brands, and retail outlets. Additionally, it examines key trends and demographic shifts driving consumer demand and sales growth. The report explores how significant trends such as health and wellness, sustainability, and post-pandemic recovery are currently influencing the market, alongside prospects for the next five years, indicating anticipated market changes.
Product coverage: The report covers a range of products including Confectionery, Ice Cream, Savory Snacks, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars, and Fruit Snacks.
Data coverage: The report provides extensive data coverage, including market sizes (both historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares, and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Gain a detailed understanding of the UAE Snacks market.
- Identify growth sectors and the factors driving these changes.
- Analyze the competitive environment and discover key market players and leading brands.
- Leverage five-year forecasts to gauge market development.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Snacks in 2025: The big picture
- Key trends in 2025
- Competitive landscape
- Channel developments
- What next for snacks?
MARKET DATA
CHOCOLATE CONFECTIONERY IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- Dubai chocolate drives growing popularity of chocolate confectionery
- Mars leads and adds dynamism to chocolate confectionery
- Hypermarkets offer broad assortments, convenience and value for money to lead distribution
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Dubai chocolate to continue to spur development in chocolate confectionery
- Digitalisation to shape chocolate confectionery marketing
- Dubai chocolate trend helps filled gain ground in tablets
GUM IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- Chewing gum sustains growth trajectory
- Mars's brands dominate the landscape of gum in the United Arab Emirates
- Hypermarkets leverage large shelf space and cater to convenience and impulse purchases
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Fresh breath and oral hygiene benefits to push chewing gum consumption
- Expanding flavour profiles and new experiences drive dynamism in gum
- Sustainability gains weight in product and packaging terms
SUGAR CONFECTIONERY IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- Indulgence remains a key growth driver in sugar confectionery
- Strong investment in innovation and strategic positioning keeps Haribo ahead of the field
- Hypermarkets leverage space and assortment advantages to lead
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Premiumisation to gain momentum and push sugar confectionery as a whole in the forecast period
- Q-commerce to transform the online landscape for sugar confectionery
- Health and wellness-orientated sugar confectionery to help shape consumption behaviours
SWEET BISCUITS, SNACK BARS AND FRUIT SNACKS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- Health and wellness spurs fruit snacks and snack bars
- Mondelez leverages strength in sweet biscuits to lead overall
- Hypermarkets cover indulgence and health-orientated needs of consumers
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Plain biscuits to maintain enduring appeal
- Dried dates to drive fastest-growth performance for fruit snacks
- Digital advancement to push retail e-commerce sales of sweet biscuits, snack bars, and fruit snacks
ICE CREAM IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- Healthier positioning and indulgence both appear among the key strategies
- IFFCO invests to remain the clear leader
- Easy access and convenience sustain small local grocers' leading position in distribution
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- More consumption occasions to push ice cream sales
- Logistics improvements to enhance retail e-commerce's penetration in ice cream
- New product developments to cater to a growing premium demand in ice cream
SAVOURY SNACKS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- Potato chips provide dynamism and drive growth in savoury snacks
- Pepsi Cola International leads but local and private label alternatives gain traction
- Hypermarkets offers wide choice while space open up for e-commerce
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Healthier options to gain penetration and adoption
- Vegetable-based snacks to win over more consumers
- Pistachio is an increasingly sought-after ingredient
