Saudi Arabia Wine Market Report 2025: Market Size, Company Shares, Brand Performance, Distribution Analysis and More

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wine in Saudi Arabia" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2024, Saudi Arabia witnessed a robust increase in volume sales of wine, driven primarily by the rise of non-alcoholic wine offerings. Alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited within the Kingdom due to its prevailing religious and legal standards, rendering all wine sales as non-alcoholic. Despite being a younger and smaller category compared to non-alcoholic beer, non-alcoholic wine is experiencing a notably steeper growth trajectory.

Report Scope

This report serves as an in-depth resource analyzing the evolving dimensions of the national market. It provides the most recent retail sales data covering 2020-2024, enabling stakeholders to identify key growth areas. The report delves into the leading companies, prominent brands, and offers strategic insights into the factors shaping the market, including legislative influences, distribution challenges, and pricing dynamics. Predictions until 2029 showcase potential market shifts.

Product coverage: The report encompasses various categories such as Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Alcoholic Wine, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, and Still Light Grape Wine.

Data coverage: The comprehensive data suite includes market sizes (both historical and forecasted), company shares, brand performance, and distribution analysis.

Reasons to invest in this report:

Acquire a detailed visualization of the Wine market's landscape.

Identify growth sectors and uncover the prevailing change drivers.

Gain insights into the competitive ecosystem, major market players, and leading brands.

Leverage five-year forecasts to strategize for future market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

Key Data Findings



2024 Developments

Non-alcoholic wine continues to develop in Saudi Arabia

Shares divided between two main players and smaller brands, with innovation focusing on premiumisation

Supermarkets lead off-trade sales of non-alcoholic wine

Prospects and Opportunities

Healthy ongoing growth expected for non-alcoholic wine

Variety expansion and growing availability will help to support sales

Innovation will focus on premiumisation and building consumer trust

Category Data



Alcoholic Drinks in Saudi Arabia



Executive Summary

Alcoholic drinks in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments

On-trade vs off-trade split

What next for alcoholic drinks?

Market Background

Legislation

Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age

Advertising

Smoking ban

Opening hours

On-trade establishments

Taxation and Duty Levies



Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel trade

Duty free

Cross-border/private imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators



Market Data

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s9za18

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.