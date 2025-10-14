Saudi Arabia Wine Market Report 2025: Market Size, Company Shares, Brand Performance, Distribution Analysis and More

The non-alcoholic wine market in Saudi Arabia is growing rapidly due to legal restrictions on alcoholic beverages. As a younger and less mature category than non-alcoholic beer, it offers significant growth potential. Opportunities exist in retail, brand leadership, and strategic market adaptation.

In 2024, Saudi Arabia witnessed a robust increase in volume sales of wine, driven primarily by the rise of non-alcoholic wine offerings. Alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited within the Kingdom due to its prevailing religious and legal standards, rendering all wine sales as non-alcoholic. Despite being a younger and smaller category compared to non-alcoholic beer, non-alcoholic wine is experiencing a notably steeper growth trajectory.

This report serves as an in-depth resource analyzing the evolving dimensions of the national market. It provides the most recent retail sales data covering 2020-2024, enabling stakeholders to identify key growth areas. The report delves into the leading companies, prominent brands, and offers strategic insights into the factors shaping the market, including legislative influences, distribution challenges, and pricing dynamics. Predictions until 2029 showcase potential market shifts.

Product coverage: The report encompasses various categories such as Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Alcoholic Wine, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, and Still Light Grape Wine.

Data coverage: The comprehensive data suite includes market sizes (both historical and forecasted), company shares, brand performance, and distribution analysis.

  • Acquire a detailed visualization of the Wine market's landscape.
  • Identify growth sectors and uncover the prevailing change drivers.
  • Gain insights into the competitive ecosystem, major market players, and leading brands.
  • Leverage five-year forecasts to strategize for future market opportunities.

  • Non-alcoholic wine continues to develop in Saudi Arabia
  • Shares divided between two main players and smaller brands, with innovation focusing on premiumisation
  • Supermarkets lead off-trade sales of non-alcoholic wine

  • Healthy ongoing growth expected for non-alcoholic wine
  • Variety expansion and growing availability will help to support sales
  • Innovation will focus on premiumisation and building consumer trust

