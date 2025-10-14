OHA Invests €41M in IDEAL Holdings

Athens, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDEAL Holdings (“the Company”, RIC: IDEr.AT, Bloomberg: INTEK GA) further to its announcements dated 5 March 2025 and 15 April 2025, announces that OHA (UK) LLP and its affiliates (“OHA”) have exercised their right under the Subscription Agreement to make an additional investment through the same class of shares, increasing their participation in the Corporate Vehicle (“CV”) to 25% with an additional €41 million in cash.

The proceeds from this investment will further strengthen IDEAL Holdings cash position.

The CV currently holds substantially all of IDEAL Holdings’ investments, which include: (i) attica Department Stores, (ii) Byte, Adacom, Bluestream (“ICT”) and (iii) Barba Stathis & Chalvatzis.

Moreover, through the CV, OHA will retain the right to co-invest alongside IDEAL Holdings, as a minority investor, with up to an additional €200 million over the next two years, supporting the Company’s growth and strategic expansion plans.

About IDEAL Holdings:

IDEAL Holdings is a listed holding company with a diversified investment portfolio. Following a disciplined business approach, it invests in companies with sustainable growth prospects and expansive orientation, by providing expertise and new business and financing opportunities that add value and accelerate the growth of its holdings. IDEAL Holdings' Investments are: (i) BYTE S.A. a provider of integrated IT and communications solutions, software application development and Trust services provider, (ii) ADACOM S.A provider of Trust services and cybersecurity solutions and services through a Cyber Security Incident Monitoring & Prevention Centre, (iii) BLUESTREAM SOLUTIONS S.A. provider of infrastructure services and cloud migration, data availability, and outsourcing services, (iv) IDEAL Software Solutions S.A., software development and IT solutions in the niche market of Enterprise Output Management, (v) attica Department Stores S.A. operates department stores in Athens and Thessaloniki, (vi) Barba Stathis S.A. producer and distributor of frozen vegetables, frozen meals and fresh salads, (vii) Chalvatzis Makedoniki S.A. producer and distributor of steamed vegetables, jams, fruit salads and ready to eat meals & salads.

About OHA:

Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) is a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager with over 30 years of investment experience. OHA works with institutions and individuals and seeks to deliver a consistent track record of attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm has approximately $98 billion in assets under management (AUM) across credit strategies, including private credit, distressed and special situation investments, high yield bonds, leveraged loans and collateralized loan obligations as of June 30, 2025. Additional information on OHA’s AUM calculation methodology can be found on the OHA website. OHA’s emphasis on long-term partnerships with companies, sponsors and other partners allows for the provision of customized credit solutions across market cycles. With over 420 experienced professionals across six global offices, OHA brings a collaborative approach to offering investors a single platform to meet their diverse credit needs. OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ – GS: TROW). For more information, please visit www.oakhilladvisors.com