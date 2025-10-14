Go Rentals To Give Away a 2025 Mercedes-Benz One-Year Lease at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas on Wednesday, October 15th

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a gesture of appreciation of their loyalty, Go Rentals the elite car rental provider for private aviation is offering its clients and guests an opportunity to win a complimentary one-year lease of a 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350. The giveaway takes place this Wednesday at the Go Rentals immersive lobby exhibit space #5152. And on hand to make this unique and special giveaway event even more spectacular, will be Hall of Famer NBA and Dallas Mavericks head coach, Jason Kidd making a special appearance to select the winner as well as be available for photo and autograph opportunities. Anyone who is attending NBAA-BACE at the Las Vegas Convention Center is welcome to register for a chance to win the Mercedes-Benz one-year lease giveaway via the Go Rentals iPad registration entry process at the Go Rentals lobby exhibit #5152.

Go Rentals is all about aligning with the demanding high standards and expectations of private air travel by providing exceptional, white glove, concierge level of service. For business aviation travelers the priority is and has always been to say yes to ensuring a door to door seamless experience from arrival to departure which is nothing less than next level standard operating procedure at all of Go Rentals over 250 locations nationwide.

About Go Rentals

Go Rentals is an elite car rental service focused on personalized experiences, serving customers across the U.S. with unparalleled luxury and convenience. Offering the best equipped selection of vehicles coupled with high-touch white glove service, Go Rentals is redefining excellence in the Car Rental industry.

For more information, visit www.GoRentals.com

Media Contact: Private Air Media Group, Vincent Mickens (301) 514-1003 vincent.mickens@privateairmedia.com