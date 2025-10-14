Saudi Arabia Telecommunication Services Market Outlook 2025-2029 Featuring Analysis of Key Players - Saudi Telecom, Etihad Etisalat, and Mobile Telecommunications

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecommunication Services in Saudi Arabia" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The telecommunication services sector in Saudi Arabia has seen significant growth, providing crucial insights through a comprehensive industry profile that includes qualitative and quantitative data, market size analysis, and forecasts up to 2029. The profile also sheds light on major players dominating the market, offering a detailed examination of key financial metrics and competitive pressures.

Key Highlights:

In 2024, the telecommunication services market in Saudi Arabia generated revenues amounting to $16.6 billion, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2019 to 2024.

The volume of market consumption escalated with a CAGR of 7.8% during the same period, cumulating in 74.7 million subscriptions by 2024.

The annual revenue growth in 2024 was 10.7%, propelled by an uptick in internet users, who increased to 33.4 million, up from 32.8 million according to World Bank data.

