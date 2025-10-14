Trends Shaping the Eyewear Market in UAE, 2025-2030: Sales Data and Growth Forecasts for Contact Lenses & Solutions, Spectacles, and Sunglasses

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eyewear in the United Arab Emirates" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2025, the eyewear market in the United Arab Emirates is on a trajectory of steady growth. This trend is primarily attributed to several key factors, including increased screen time, rising rates of myopia, and a shift towards a more health-conscious lifestyle among the local population. Additionally, socio-demographic changes in this expat-driven region are further facilitating market expansion.
The influx of high-net-worth individuals and a surge in high-spending tourists are also significant contributors to the rising demand for both corrective and fashion eyewear. With an expat-dominated demographic, the UAE offers a dynamic and diverse consumer base eager to invest in eyewear products that combine functionality and style.
Report Scope
This report provides an authoritative guide to the market's size and structure on a national scale. It encompasses the most current retail sales data from 2020 to 2025, enabling stakeholders to discern the sectors that are fueling growth. In-depth analysis reveals the leading companies and brands, offering strategic insights into pivotal factors that influence the market. These factors encompass new product developments, distribution challenges, and pricing strategies. Forward-looking forecasts extend to 2030, providing a roadmap for anticipated market changes.
Product coverage: The report covers a range of products including Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles, and Sunglasses.
Data coverage: The data within the report encompasses market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares, and distribution data, offering a comprehensive view of the market dynamics.
Why invest in this report?
- Gain a comprehensive understanding of the UAE Eyewear market.
- Identify and analyze growth sectors and market change drivers.
- Assess the competitive landscape, including major industry players and top brands.
- Utilize five-year forecasts to strategically plan for market developments.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Eyewear in 2025: The big picture
- 2025 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retail developments
- What next for eyewear?
CONTACT LENSES AND SOLUTIONS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- Growth in 2025 driven by ubiquity of screen use in the UAE
- Johnson & Johnson loses share to an expanding Alcon
- Myopia control contact lenses enjoys highest category growth rates in 2025
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Sunny outlook for contact lenses in the years ahead
- E-commerce will continue evolving, but physical retailers will remain dominant
- Sustainability unlikely to drive innovation over the forecast period
SPECTACLES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- Growth for spectacles reflects rising usage in 2025
- Global players continue to hold sway in a relatively consolidated arena
- Rise in myopia benefits specialist spectacle lenses
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Health and wellness and functionality will drive innovation in the years ahead
- Current value sales set to benefit from increasingly specialist offerings
- March glasses may resonate well with a tech-positive population
SUNGLASSES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- Affluence and sunny climate consistent growth in sunglasses
- EssilorLuxottica retains the lead but loses share to second-ranking Kering
- Penetration of sunglasses across the country continues apace
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Positive outlook for sunglasses over the forecast period
- Increased uptake of sporting activity set to benefit sales
- Sustainability trend predicted to gather pace in the years ahead
