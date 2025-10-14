Saudi Arabia Tobacco Market Review 2020-2025 and Forecast to 2030: Indicators, Prospects and Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco in Saudi Arabia" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tobacco sales in Saudi Arabia experienced a significant decline in both retail volume and value over 2024, highlighting a notable shift away from traditional tobacco products. This downturn is primarily driven by escalating health concerns, stringent regulations, and rising prices, prompting a number of consumers to cut down or completely quit smoking. Public health initiatives and governmental policies have further cemented the negative perception of smoking, particularly among younger individuals, whereas older consumers exhibit a growing tendency to cease smoking entirely.

Report Scope

This report serves as a thorough guide to understanding the market dynamics at a national scope, offering the latest retail sales data from 2020 to 2024. This report enables industry stakeholders to pinpoint the sectors contributing to market growth and offers insights into the leading companies and brands while providing strategic analysis on major influencing factors such as new legislations, distribution challenges, or pricing strategies. Forecasts extending to 2029 deliver a forward-looking perspective on projected market changes.

Product coverage: The report covers Cigarettes, both Illicit and Legal forms, Cigars, Cigarillos, Smoking Tobacco, E-Vapour Consumables, Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products, and Heated Tobacco.

Data coverage: It includes historic and forecast market sizes, company shares, brand shares, and distribution data.

Reasons to invest in this report:

Gain an in-depth understanding of the Tobacco market landscape.

Identify growth sectors and understand the key drivers of market changes.

Explore the competitive environment, focusing on the market's major players and leading brands.

Utilize five-year forecasts to strategize and gauge market developments.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary



Operating Environment



Production/Imports/Exports



Market Indicators



Market Data



Cigarettes in Saudi Arabia

2024 Developments

Prospects and Opportunities

Taxation and Pricing

Category Data

Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in Saudi Arabia

2024 Developments

Prospects and Opportunities

Category Data

Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco in Saudi Arabia

2024 Developments

Prospects and Opportunities

Category Indicators

Category Data

