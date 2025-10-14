Saudi Arabia Tobacco Market Review 2020-2025 and Forecast to 2030: Indicators, Prospects and Opportunities

The decline in traditional tobacco products in Saudi Arabia, due to health concerns and stricter regulations, presents opportunities in alternative products like e-vapour and heated tobacco. Growth sectors can capitalize on shifting consumer preferences and adapting to legislative changes.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco in Saudi Arabia" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tobacco sales in Saudi Arabia experienced a significant decline in both retail volume and value over 2024, highlighting a notable shift away from traditional tobacco products. This downturn is primarily driven by escalating health concerns, stringent regulations, and rising prices, prompting a number of consumers to cut down or completely quit smoking. Public health initiatives and governmental policies have further cemented the negative perception of smoking, particularly among younger individuals, whereas older consumers exhibit a growing tendency to cease smoking entirely.

Report Scope

This report serves as a thorough guide to understanding the market dynamics at a national scope, offering the latest retail sales data from 2020 to 2024. This report enables industry stakeholders to pinpoint the sectors contributing to market growth and offers insights into the leading companies and brands while providing strategic analysis on major influencing factors such as new legislations, distribution challenges, or pricing strategies. Forecasts extending to 2029 deliver a forward-looking perspective on projected market changes.

Product coverage: The report covers Cigarettes, both Illicit and Legal forms, Cigars, Cigarillos, Smoking Tobacco, E-Vapour Consumables, Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products, and Heated Tobacco.

Data coverage: It includes historic and forecast market sizes, company shares, brand shares, and distribution data.

Reasons to invest in this report:

  • Gain an in-depth understanding of the Tobacco market landscape.
  • Identify growth sectors and understand the key drivers of market changes.
  • Explore the competitive environment, focusing on the market's major players and leading brands.
  • Utilize five-year forecasts to strategize and gauge market developments.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Operating Environment

Production/Imports/Exports

Market Indicators

Market Data

Cigarettes in Saudi Arabia

  • 2024 Developments
  • Prospects and Opportunities
  • Taxation and Pricing
  • Category Data

Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in Saudi Arabia

  • 2024 Developments
  • Prospects and Opportunities
  • Category Data

Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco in Saudi Arabia

  • 2024 Developments
  • Prospects and Opportunities
  • Category Indicators
  • Category Data

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3em65

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Nicotine
                            
                            
                                Nicotine Pouches
                            
                            
                                Pipe Tobacco
                            
                            
                                Smokeless Tobacco
                            
                            
                                Smoking Tobacco
                            
                            
                                Tobacco
                            
                            
                                Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading