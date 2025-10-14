Tobacco in the United Arab Emirates: 2020-2029 Market Analysis, Sales Data and Growth Forecast

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco in the United Arab Emirates" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In contrast to the global trend of diminishing tobacco use, the UAE maintains a steady demand for tobacco products, marking its significance in the regional market landscape. Thereport serves as an extensive resource, delineating the current scale and structure of the market from 2020 to 2024.

This report delivers crucial data on retail sales, offering insights into the sectors that foster growth, along with pinpointing leading companies and brands. Additionally, strategic analysis is provided to evaluate pivotal market influences, including legislative changes, distribution pathways, and pricing dynamics. Projections extending to 2029 deliver a forward-looking perspective on market evolution.

Product Coverage: The report covers a diverse range of products, including Cigarettes, both illicit and legal, Cigars, Cigarillos, and Smoking Tobacco, E-Vapour Consumables (illicit and legal), Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products, and Heated Tobacco.

Data Coverage: This comprehensive study offers insights through historic and forecasted market sizes, company shares, brand shares, and distribution data.

Report Benefits:

Gain a detailed understanding of the Tobacco market in UAE.

Identify growth sectors and evaluate factors spearheading change.

Analyze the competitive environment and recognize the market's major players and dominant brands.

Utilize five-year forecasts to anticipate and strategize for future market developments.

This meticulous analysis equips stakeholders with invaluable insights to navigate the current market landscape, adapt to shifts, and strategize for sustained growth amidst evolving industry dynamics. As tobacco consumption patterns adapt in response to regulatory and societal changes, businesses can leverage this report to maintain competitive edge and optimize their market presence in the UAE.

The report is an essential tool for industry players aiming to solidify their market standing, offering both granular and comprehensive insights into a pivotal market known for its resilience against global trends.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Tobacco in 2024: The big picture 2024 key trends Competitive landscape Retail developments What next for tobacco?

Operating Environment Legislation Legislative overview Minimum legal smoking age Smoking prevalence Tar levels Health warnings Plain packaging Advertising and sponsorship Point-of-sale display bans Smoking in public places Low ignition propensity (LIP) cigarette regulation Flavoured tobacco product ban Reduced harm Vapour products

Production/Imports/Exports

Market Indicators

Market Data

Cigarettes in the United Arab Emirates

Key Data Findings

2024 Developments Philip Morris leads, while Winston gains momentum Forecourt retailers and hospitality channels support growth

Prospects and Opportunities Steady growth and rising premium sales Slow shift to healthier alternatives No room for innovation

Taxation and Pricing

Category Data

Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in the United Arab Emirates

Key Data Findings

2024 Developments Steady growth driven by culture and tourism Cohiba and Al Fakher face new competition Hospitality channel booming in cigars and pipe tobacco

Prospects and Opportunities Steady outlook for cigars and cigarillos and faster growth for pipe tobacco Rising competition in pipe tobacco Innovation driven by expanding range of flavours

Category Data

Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco in the United Arab Emirates

Key Data Findings

2024 Developments Category evolving despite challenges from illicit trade Philip Morris sets the standard in heated tobacco Specialist stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets lead distribution

Prospects and Opportunities Tourist demand to fuel future growth Sustainability concerns may shift consumer preferences towards open systems Cross-category innovation to shape competitive landscape

Category Indicators

Category Data

