Saudi Arabia Vaccines Market Attractiveness and Investment Potential 2025-2034 - Vision 2030 Spurs Growth in Saudi Arabia's Vaccine Market through Innovation and Localization

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Vaccine Market Size and Share - Outlook Report, Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia vaccine market, valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2024, is set for sustained growth driven by government initiatives, strategic partnerships, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. Forecasts indicate a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.90% from 2025 to 2034, with market values expected to reach USD 1.84 billion by 2034.

The vaccine market in Saudi Arabia is experiencing robust growth due to strong government support, advancements in healthcare, and rising public awareness of preventive care. Efforts to localize vaccine production aim to reduce import dependency and establish Saudi Arabia as a regional hub for vaccine manufacturing and distribution. As part of Vision 2030, the Saudi government prioritizes healthcare transformation and pharmaceutical self-sufficiency, which is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Strategic Investments in Vaccine Production Facilities

Saudi Arabia is investing strategically in vaccine production facilities to enhance pharmaceutical self-sufficiency. In 2023, MODON signed a USD 133 million investment agreement with the Vaccine Industrial Company to create a joint venture vaccine manufacturing facility in Sudair City. Such initiatives are projected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Market Trends

Focus on Domestic Vaccine Manufacturing

In March 2022, the Saudi government announced a USD 3.4 billion investment in the vaccine and biomedical drugs sector, strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities and reducing reliance on imports. This aligns with the trend towards vaccine localization and global competitiveness, supporting market expansion.

Integration of Vision 2030 with Healthcare Transformation

Under Vision 2030, life sciences and biotechnology have become key growth sectors. The vaccine industry receives targeted support through funding, policy reforms, and infrastructure development, ensuring ongoing investment and innovation in vaccine production and public health programs.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type: Multivalent Vaccines, Monovalent Vaccines

Multivalent Vaccines, Monovalent Vaccines Type: Subunit, Recombinant, Conjugate, Toxoid, Inactivated, Live Attenuated, mRNA, Viral Vector Vaccines

Subunit, Recombinant, Conjugate, Toxoid, Inactivated, Live Attenuated, mRNA, Viral Vector Vaccines Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Nasal

Oral, Parenteral, Nasal Disease Indication: Viral Diseases, Hepatitis, Influenza, HPV, MMR, Rotavirus, Herpes Zoster, COVID-19, Others

Viral Diseases, Hepatitis, Influenza, HPV, MMR, Rotavirus, Herpes Zoster, COVID-19, Others Age: Pediatric, Adult

Pediatric, Adult End User: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers, Others

Growth in Multivalent Vaccines

Multivalent vaccines, which protect against multiple strains, dominate Saudi Arabia's immunization programs. The Ministry of Health prioritizes these vaccines for bulk purchasing and public campaigns due to their efficiency, contributing significantly to market dominance.

Regional Analysis

Market variations across Saudi Arabia are influenced by population, healthcare infrastructure, and local needs. The Central Region, particularly Riyadh, serves as a hub for government and healthcare planning. The Western Region, including Jeddah, Makkah, and Madinah, has a high demand for vaccines due to its dense population and influx of pilgrims.

Leading Players

Key players like GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Sanofi, and Pfizer Inc. play pivotal roles in advancing vaccines and collaborating with the Saudi government to enhance domestic production and public health outcomes. These partnerships align with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals.

Key Market Questions Answered:

What was the market value in 2024 and what is the forecast for 2025-2034?

How is the market segmented by product type, administration route, and disease indication?

What factors drive demand and what trends influence the market?

Who are the key players and how are their strategic initiatives shaping the market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface 1.1 Objectives of the Study 1.2 Key Assumptions 1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope 1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Vaccine Market Overview 3.1 Middle East and Africa Vaccine Market Overview 3.2 Saudi Arabia Vaccine Market Overview

4 Saudi Arabia Vaccine Market Landscape 4.1 Saudi Arabia Vaccine Market: Developers Landscape 4.2 Saudi Arabia Vaccine Market: Product Landscape

5 Saudi Arabia Vaccine Market Dynamics 5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints 5.2 SWOT Analysis 5.3 PESTEL Analysis 5.4 Porter's Five Forces Model 5.5 Key Demand Indicators 5.6 Key Price Indicators 5.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends 5.8 Value Chain Analysis

6 Saudi Arabia Vaccine Market Segmentation (2018-2034) 6.1 Saudi Arabia Vaccine Market by Product Type 6.2 Saudi Arabia Vaccine Market by Type 6.3 Saudi Arabia Vaccine Market by Route of Administration 6.4 Saudi Arabia Vaccine Market by Disease Indication 6.5 Saudi Arabia Vaccine Market by Age 6.6 Saudi Arabia Vaccine Market by End User

7 Regulatory Framework

8 Patent Analysis

9 Clinical Trials Analysis

10 Funding and Investment Analysis

11 Strategic Initiatives

12 Supplier Landscape 12.1 GlaxoSmithKline plc 12.2 Merck & Co. 12.3 Sanofi 12.4 Pfizer Inc. 12.5 AstraZeneca plc 12.6 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. 12.7 CSL Behring

13 Saudi Arabia Vaccine Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

14 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q56io

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment