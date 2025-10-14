Turn Therapeutics Appoints Arthur Golden to Board of Directors

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turn Therapeutics (“Turn” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation dermatology, wound, and anti-infective therapies, announces the appointment of Arthur Golden, a senior corporate board advisor with extensive experience in M&A transactions, shareholder relations, compliance, and governance, to its Board of Directors. He has decades of experience as a corporate director, most recently as a Director of Emerson Electric where he served for 24 years and chaired the Corporate Governance and Finance Committees and was a member of the Executive Committee.

Mr. Golden brings decades of experience advising complex multinational organizations across regulatory, operational, and corporate development functions. He is currently Senior Counsel at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, where he spent more than 40 years as a partner, guiding Fortune 500 companies and emerging enterprises through transformative transactions, governance evolution, litigation and risk management. His expertise and experience spans life sciences, healthcare, consumer, industrial, and technology sectors, with a particular focus on M&A transactions, regulatory affairs, cross-border governance, and shareholder engagement.

Turn Therapeutics CEO Bradley Burnam commented, “Arthur’s appointment adds a strong layer of governance, legal, and strategic experience to our Board as we advance Turn’s late-stage programs and expand our commercial reach. His decades of work with global companies navigating growth, compliance, and capital market dynamics will be invaluable as we continue to build a platform that combines medical innovation with disciplined execution. Arthur’s counsel will help ensure that we remain positioned for long-term growth and value creation.”

Mr. Golden added, “Turn Therapeutics is operating at a critical inflection point where sound governance, capital discipline, and regulatory focus will determine the pace and durability of its growth. The Company’s commitment to advancing clinically meaningful innovation within a responsible, well-structured framework reflects the kind of rigor that sustains value over time. I look forward to contributing to that effort as part of the Board.”

About Arthur Golden

Arthur Golden is an attorney and corporate advisor with more than 40 years of experience in corporate law, litigation, governance, and strategic advisory work. He is currently Senior Counsel at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, one of the world’s leading international law firms, where he was a Partner for more than 40 years and Co-Chair of the firm’s Global Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Governance practices and served on its Management Committee. Throughout his career, Mr. Golden has advised boards, management teams, and investors across sectors including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, consumer, industrial and technology. He has served as a Director of several NYSE companies for more than 30 years.

Mr. Golden has been recognized in numerous legal rankings for excellence in corporate and governance advisory. He earned his JD from the New York University School of Law and holds a BS in Mathematics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where he is currently Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Trustees.

About Turn Therapeutics

Turn Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for dermatology, wound care, and infectious disease. The company has received three FDA clearances for its proprietary wound and dermatology formulations and is advancing late-stage clinical programs in eczema and onychomycosis. In addition, Turn is pursuing global health initiatives in thermostable vaccine delivery designed to serve underserved areas worldwide, reflecting its commitment to public health innovation.

