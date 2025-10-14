UAE Veterinary Testing Services Market and Competition Intelligence Report 2025: Revenues to Exceed US$100 Million by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Veterinary Testing Services Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE Veterinary Testing Services Market was valued at USD 66.32 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 100.70 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.17%. This market is undergoing a transformation driven by increasing technological innovation and shifting cultural attitudes toward animal care. Unlike other regions where veterinary diagnostics primarily serve household pets, the UAE's market spans high-end companion animals, livestock, and exotic species.

A growing preference for premium, personalized veterinary care - particularly among affluent Emiratis and expatriates - is fueling demand for advanced diagnostic services. This trend is supported by modern veterinary hospitals equipped with state-of-the-art imaging systems, genetic testing platforms, and comprehensive pathology services. Additionally, the UAE's position as a global trade and logistics hub further supports the growth of veterinary diagnostics, especially in terms of import regulations, animal transit, and zoonotic disease monitoring.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Pet Ownership: The increasing rate of pet ownership across the UAE is significantly boosting the demand for veterinary testing services. With pets increasingly regarded as family members, both local citizens and expatriates are seeking higher-quality veterinary care. This cultural shift is reflected in the growing number of advanced clinics equipped with sophisticated diagnostic tools such as PCR assays, ELISA kits, genetic sequencing platforms, and digital imaging. As awareness of preventive care grows, pet owners are becoming more proactive about routine checkups and early disease detection, leading to greater use of diagnostics. Rising disposable income and lifestyle changes are also enabling pet owners to spend more on advanced healthcare services, accelerating the market's growth as clinics expand their capabilities to meet elevated consumer expectations.

Key Market Challenges

Cost of Advanced Technologies: High costs associated with advanced diagnostic technologies present a major challenge for the UAE veterinary testing services market. Tools like PCR systems, MRI and CT scanners, and next-generation sequencing platforms require substantial capital investment, making them inaccessible for smaller clinics. In addition to purchasing and maintaining this equipment, clinics must also allocate resources for training and certification to ensure accurate usage and interpretation of results. These operational expenses can strain budgets, especially in a competitive landscape where service pricing must remain attractive to consumers. The need to balance high-quality diagnostics with affordability remains a critical issue, particularly for practices looking to scale or diversify their testing offerings.

Key Market Trends

Adoption of Advanced Diagnostic Technologies: A notable trend in the UAE veterinary testing services market is the widespread integration of advanced diagnostic tools aimed at improving the accuracy and efficiency of animal healthcare. Clinics are increasingly utilizing PCR assays for rapid and precise pathogen detection, as well as next-generation sequencing to analyze genetic profiles and diagnose inherited diseases. Imaging technologies like MRI and CT scans are enhancing the diagnosis of complex conditions such as neurological and musculoskeletal disorders. These technologies allow for earlier detection and intervention, improving outcomes and elevating standards of care. As the veterinary sector aligns with global medical trends, the adoption of these advanced tools is not only improving clinical precision but also meeting the rising expectations of a tech-savvy clientele.

Key Players Profiled in UAE's Veterinary Testing Services Market:

Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL)

Eurovets Veterinary Suppliers

Smart Vets General Trading LLC

Zabeel Veterinary Hospital

Blue Oasis Veterinary Clinic

Canadian Veterinary Clinic

American Veterinary Clinic

Aloropi Veterinary Center

Report Scope

In this report, the UAE Veterinary Testing Services Market has been segmented into the following categories:

UAE Veterinary Testing Services Market, by Animal Type:

Companion Animals

Livestock

UAE Veterinary Testing Services Market, by Testing Category:

Analytical Services

Diagnostic Imaging

Bacteriology

Pathology

Immunoassays

Others

UAE Veterinary Testing Services Market, by Diseases:

Infectious Diseases

Non-Infectious Diseases

General Ailments

Others

UAE Veterinary Testing Services Market, by Region:

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $66.32 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $100.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ja3dyj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment