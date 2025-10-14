The Toys and Games Market in the United Arab Emirates, 2020-2024 & 2025-2029 - Market Size, Company Shares, Brand Performance, Distribution Statistics and More

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toys and Games in the United Arab Emirates" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2024, the United Arab Emirates experienced a remarkable surge in the sales of toys and games, primarily driven by the flourishing video game segment. This increase is indicative of changing consumer preferences and highlights some key trends shaping the industry. There is growing demand for tech-integrated and educational toys, reflecting a shift towards more dynamic and interactive play options. Additionally, the "kidult" demographic, comprising adults interested in playful experiences, is increasingly influencing the market.

The UAE toys and games market is also undergoing a transformation towards e-commerce, underlining the importance of a robust online retail strategy for businesses aiming to capture a larger market share. In this evolving landscape, brand recognition and premium retail experiences are becoming more critical as companies strive to distinguish themselves from competitors.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market's size and structure at a national level. Covering the latest retail sales data from 2020 to 2024, the report enables stakeholders to identify sectors driving growth and gain insights into market dynamics. It features strategic analysis of key factors affecting the market, including new product developments, distribution challenges, and pricing strategies. Additionally, the report outlines forecasts up to 2029, offering a glimpse into the future market changes and opportunities.

Product coverage: The study focuses on various segments, including Traditional Toys and Games and Video Games.

Data coverage: The report provides comprehensive data, encompassing market sizes, historical and forecasted trends, company market shares, brand performance, and distribution statistics.

Gain a nuanced understanding of the UAE's toys and games market landscape.

Identify the growth sectors and understand the underlying factors driving market transformations.

Explore the competitive environment, assessing key players and leading brands within the industry.

Utilize five-year forecasts to make informed decisions and strategize for the market's future developments.

Executive Summary

Industry Performance

Video games spearheads growth within toys and games

Major players focus on core brands to drive sales

What's Next?

Competitive Landscape

Lego expands with flagship store as industry fragmentation increases

Spin Master's acquisition of Melissa & Doug reshapes competition

Channels

E-commerce, flagship stores shape toy sales; smaller retailers face challenges

E-commerce gains ground in toys and games via exclusive offers

Economic Context

Consumer Context

Traditional Toys and Games in the United Arab Emirates

Industry Performance

Strong growth for traditional toys and games, with construction remaining popular across age groups

Dolls and accessories remains important category due to cross-generational appeal

What's Next?

Competitive Landscape

Lego gains share as Mattel leads amid intense competition

Spin Master buys Melissa & Doug; TJX invests in Brands for Less

Channels

E-commerce and hybrid models change purchasing habits

Hamleys promotes eco-friendly toys to engage environmentally-conscious parents

Video Games in the United Arab Emirates

Industry Performance

Video games records strong growth supported by hardware, particularly static consoles

Noon card incentivises digital gaming purchases, driving e-commerce growth

What's Next?

Competitive Landscape

Sony leads due to strength in consoles, while Microsoft counts on Game Pass

Tamatem Games adapts global games to Arabic preferences and expands reach

Channels

Despite e-commerce dominance, physical retail remains relevant

Gaming zones in entertainment centres attract Generation Z and millennials

