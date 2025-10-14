Alchip Joins Arm Total Design Ecosystem

Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies, a leading fabless semiconductor company, announced today that it is joining Arm® Total Design, an ecosystem of industry leaders collaborating to accelerate and simplify the development of silicon based on Arm Neoverse® Compute Subsystems (CSS).

The goal of Arm Total Design is to reduce barriers to custom silicon by bringing together the IP, tools, and ecosystem partners needed to go from concept to deployment faster with less risk and more opportunity to differentiate.

As an Arm Total Design partner, Alchip will gain significant advantages when building Arm-based SoCs for hyperscalers, IC product companies and semiconductor start-ups. Advantages including the ability to access pre-validated compute subsystems to develop chiplets faster using standards like UCIe. The net result will be faster time-to-market and reduced risk for advanced technology custom designs, particularly those at the 3nm and 2nm process nodes.

Alchip sees the Arm Total Design ecosystem as particularly beneficial for key markets like networking, storage and telecom infrastructure, where high-performance, power-efficient and flexible compute delivered by Neoverse CSS-based SoCs is essential. It also provides strong advantages for AI/ML silicon companies seeking scalable Arm-based infrastructure CPUs to pair with accelerators, as well as cloud service providers developing custom CPUs and accelerators.

“Alchip’s collaboration as part of the Arm Total Design ecosystem includes integrating Arm’s industry-leading Neoverse CSS with Alchip’s advanced ASIC design and manufacturing capabilities. This partnership is poised to accelerate innovation and time-to-market for next-generation AI, HPC, and data center solutions—empowering customers to achieve breakthrough performance and rapid deployment with confidence,” said Johnny Shen, CEO, Alchip Technologies.”

“As AI workloads become increasingly complex, the industry needs faster, lower-risk pathways to bring purpose-built silicon to market,” said Eddie Ramirez, vice president of go-to-market, Infrastructure Business, Arm. “Alchip’s expertise in high-performance 3D-IC chiplet designs makes them a strong addition to the Arm Total Design ecosystem, enabling customers to build Neoverse CSS-based SoCs and chiplets with the speed and scalability that AI infrastructure demands.”

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global High-Performance Computing and AI infrastructure ASIC provider of IC and packaging design, and production services for companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D CoWoS packaging, chiplet design, and manufacturing management. Customers include global leaders in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, supercomputing, mobile communications, entertainment device, networking equipment, and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

For more information, please visit our website: http://www.alchip.com