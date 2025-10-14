AppFolio Introduces Real Estate Performance Management: A New Method for Success in the Age of AI

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, today unveiled Real Estate Performance Management . This new method, announced at FUTU RE : The Real Estate Conference by AppFolio , helps the property management industry drive performance for all stakeholders: residents, owners, investors, and their own businesses.

Property management has been stuck believing that efficiency is the only lever to better performance. But in an increasingly complex and competitive market, task efficiency is table stakes. Success today demands a shift to delivering real performance. While yesterday’s property management software focuses on moving tasks from paper to screens, a performance-driven platform orients around outcomes.

AppFolio is leading the industry to the new discipline of Real Estate Performance Management, and here is how real estate operators can bring it to life with the AppFolio Performance Platform:

Captures the Data: The system of record is the unified and trusted source of truth where all property, resident, and vendor data is securely stored and readily accessible.

The system of record is the unified and trusted source of truth where all property, resident, and vendor data is securely stored and readily accessible. Does the Work: The system of action is the operational engine, making sure repetitive tasks are not only automated but also executed with agentic tools, finishing them quickly, correctly, and in a way that gets the best results.

The system of action is the operational engine, making sure repetitive tasks are not only automated but also executed with agentic tools, finishing them quickly, correctly, and in a way that gets the best results. Creates Value: The system of growth is the catalyst for future success, unlocking growth opportunities for everyone in the ecosystem and continually optimizing with intelligence from the systems of record and action.



Built on an AI-native architecture and connected through a unified experience, the Performance Platform empowers teams, turns disconnected activities into one smooth workflow, and helps operators build the win-win-win equation required today.

“The real estate industry is at a pivotal moment. The traditional focus on transactions and tasks no longer meets the needs of today’s operators,” said Kyle Triplett, Senior Vice President of Product at AppFolio. “ With our AI-native architecture – where intelligence is built in, not bolted on– we’re empowering customers to amplify human strengths: envisioning better futures and building thriving communities. This is the power of Real Estate Performance Management.”

AppFolio Realm-X Performers: Driving Real Performance Through Agentic Operations

At FUTURE, AppFolio demonstrated breakthrough innovation in its Performance Platform’s system of action through Realm-X Performers. These advanced agentic AI capabilities are designed to automate routine, repetitive workflows at scale, freeing teams for higher-value work.

All customers now have access to the initial offerings: Realm-X Leasing Performer and Realm-X Maintenance Performer . The Realm-X Leasing Performer accelerates the entire lead-to-lease lifecycle, engaging prospects instantly across channels, capturing details, scheduling tours, and advancing every lead with consistency. The Realm-X Maintenance Performer reimagines service intake and triage, communicating with residents in real time and multiple languages, analyzing photos, asking follow-up questions, and creating prioritized work orders so issues are resolved faster and more reliably.

AppFolio also introduced its latest agentic AI offering, Realm-X Resident Messenger Performer, to transform how property managers and residents connect throughout the rental journey, handling renewal communications and responses to questions about rent payments, lease terms, and more.

Since launch, Realm-X , AppFolio’s native AI, has delivered measurable business outcomes, as reported by users:*

Vacant units are being filled 5.2 days faster on average, by users of Realm-X Flows for Lead Nurturing.

Renewal rates increase by 20% and NOI by 2.8% on average after implementing Realm-X Flows.

A 1.2-day average reduction in the time it takes to turn a unit is reported by Realm-X Flows for Unit Turn users.

95% of users see the benefits of using Realm-X within a few weeks.

12.5 hours per week are being saved using Realm-X for communications, reporting, and training.



*Survey of Realm-X users in August 2025.

“Before, we were relying on nine separate systems to manage our properties, which made it impossible to deliver a truly seamless resident experience,” said Danielle Holloway McCarthy, President of Advanced Management Company . “AppFolio’s AI-native platform changed all of that. By consolidating our data and automating our core workflows, we freed up our teams to focus instead on creating meaningful connections with our residents. With a unified system, we’re not just improving productivity – we’re building an environment where everyone can thrive.”

Resident Onboarding: Creating Shared Value for All Stakeholders

A seamless move-in process is the foundation for resident satisfaction and retention. The 2025 AppFolio Renter Preferences Report – drawing on insights from over 2,000 U.S. renters – underscores this reality:

75% of residents experience challenges with move-in.

Residents satisfied with move-in are 76% more likely to be satisfied with their property manager.

71% of residents say additional services at move-in are important to them.



To address this critical market need, AppFolio introduced new Resident Onboarding innovations at FUTURE, part of the AppFolio Performance Platform’s system of growth. New features within AppFolio simplify what has traditionally been a manual process into a guided move-in experience for residents – all while providing property managers greater visibility.

To further enhance the move-in moment, AppFolio and Second Nature introduced Resident Onboarding Lift, a co-created offering for property managers to deliver a more personalized onboarding experience and unlock new revenue streams. With a seamless integration of Second Nature’s technology, residents gain access to high-value services that provide convenience throughout their living experience while investors benefit from greater property protection.

To learn more about Real Estate Performance Management, AppFolio’s newest product innovations, and key takeaways from FUTURE, register for “The Best of FUTURE 2025: Highlights, Insights, and What’s Next in Real Estate,” an upcoming webinar on October 30, 2025 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET.

