Bowie State University Unveils Commemorative Street Sign in Baltimore Honoring 160-year Legacy

Bowie, Md., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its 160th anniversary celebration, Bowie State University unveiled a commemorative street sign in downtown Baltimore, honoring the site of the university’s founding and its historic contributions as Maryland’s first Historically Black College/University (HBCU). The new street sign, Bowie State University Way, is at the corner of Calvert and Saratoga streets.

“Bowie State University is proud to celebrate this milestone occasion with the renaming of the place of our founding as Bowie State University Way,” said Dr. Aminta H. Breaux, president of Bowie State. “This historic recognition honors our 160-year legacy of access and excellence while symbolizing the university’s enduring commitment to innovation and progress.”

Bowie State is an outgrowth of a school that opened in Baltimore, Maryland, on January 9, 1865, by an organization dedicated to offering educational opportunities for Black citizens. The Baltimore Association for the Moral and Educational Improvement of the Colored People opened its first Baltimore school in the African Baptist Church in the Crane’s Building. In 1911, the school eventually relocated to Bowie, Maryland. After multiple transitions, it became Bowie State University in 1988, reflecting significant growth in academic programs, enrollment and community service. On the same day, the university also became one of the member institutions of the newly formed University System of Maryland.

At the ceremony, President Breaux was joined by Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott, who reflected on Bowie State’s enduring role in advancing educational equity, student success and workforce development across the Maryland region and beyond.

“I was proud to stand with our partners from Bowie State today, marking 160 years of Black excellence that started in the heart of Downtown Baltimore,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “Bowie is a leading university, not just in the city and state, but in the nation. I’m confident their impact will only continue to grow in the decades to come.”

Bowie State University has grown to serve more than 5,900 students from 36 states and 53 countries. As a leading institution of higher learning, Bowie State offers more than 65 bachelor's, master's, doctoral and certificate programs across arts and sciences, technology, business, education, healthcare and related disciplines.

Some of Bowie State’s recent accolades include being ranked #11 among 2026 “Best HBCUs” by U.S. News & World Report, ranked #5 in Forbes' "Best HBCUs With Online Degrees of 2025," and being designated a Military Friendly School since 2019. Bowie State also earned the ‘Research College and University’ designation in the 2025 Carnegie Research Activity Classification.

Continuing its longstanding commitment to access, academic excellence and innovation, Bowie State introduced its Boldly Forward FY26-29 Strategic Plan this year. The plan advances a bold agenda that reflects the urgent needs of today’s students and the shifting demands of a global society. The university’s transformative vision elevates academic distinction, reimagines the student experience and fosters a culture grounded in equity, inclusivity, civic engagement and social justice.

View photos from Dr. Breaux's press conference with Mayor Brandon Scott.

About Bowie State University

