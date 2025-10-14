Scotlynn Expands Footprint with New Greenville, South Carolina Office

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Scotlynn announced the grand opening of its newest 10,000 sq. ft office in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, a dynamic addition to its growing network across North America. This modern office facility represents a forward-thinking investment in regional growth innovation, and Scotlynn’s people-first culture.

As a leading logistics and transportation provider specializing in time-sensitive refrigerated freight, Scotlynn continues to build momentum with locations in Vittoria, Brantford, Fort Myers, Tampa, and Indianapolis. Scotlynn’s expansion into Greenville reflects a strategic belief in the Southeast as a thriving hub for logistics and economic opportunity. With its robust business landscape and strong regional momentum, Greenville stands out as a natural fit for Scotlynn’s continued growth.

“We’re very excited to be expanding into the Greenville market,” said Mike Divico, General Manager at Scotlynn. “It showcases a long-term investment in a community we believe in and allows us to create opportunities that support the regions development, our business goals and the community we serve.”





The new office is designed to support a wide range of roles across sales, logistics, operations, and support functions. Scotlynn is actively recruiting talent, from recent graduates to experienced professionals, who are eager to build impactful careers in a fast-paced, supportive environment. Scotlynn is excited to become part of the Greenville community and looks forward to contributing to the region’s continued success.

About Scotlynn

Farming fresh produce and delivering it to retailers is how Scotlynn got its start. Today, it is North America's premier transportation provider, specializing in long-haul, regional DSD, third-party logistics, and Managed Transportation Services. With offices in Brant, Vittoria, Indianapolis, Fort Myers, and Tampa, Scotlynn continues to expand across North America, positioning the company to meet evolving client needs and accelerate growth in 2025 and beyond.

Learn more about Scotlynn’s Logistics Solutions

Learn more about Scotlynn’s Managed Transportation Services

Media Contact:

Emily Leger

Marketing Operations Project Lead, Scotlynn

eleger@scotlynn.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4d215c9-1cc9-4991-8e25-1867d234725c