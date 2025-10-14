Windermere Preparatory School Earns Top Rankings in 2026 Niche Best Schools Awards

WINDERMERE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windermere Preparatory School, part of the Nord Anglia Education global family, has once again been recognized among the best schools in the nation, earning multiple distinctions in the 2026 Niche Best Schools Rankings. The school continues to be celebrated for its academic excellence, strong community, and world-class programs that prepare students for success in college and beyond.

Setting a standard for excellence in Central Florida, Windermere Prep has earned the following distinctions:

#1 Best Private High School in Orange County

#1 Best Private K–12 School in Orange County

Top 3 Best Private Schools in the Orlando Area

Top 3 Best Boarding High Schools in the Orlando Area

Top 10 Best Boarding High Schools in Florida





Niche is one of the most trusted platforms for school reviews and rankings in the United States, combining rigorous data analysis with millions of verified parent and student reviews. Rankings are based on key factors such as academics, college readiness, faculty quality, diversity, and student life. Being recognized in the top tier nationally and regionally reflects Windermere Prep’s consistent excellence and strong reputation among families and educators.

“Our continued recognition by Niche affirms what we see every day on our campus, a community of remarkable students and educators striving for excellence with heart and purpose,” said Alex Birchenall, Head of School at Windermere Preparatory School. “We are proud that our families choose Windermere Prep for its balance of rigorous academics, individualized support, and meaningful experiences that shape confident, compassionate global citizens.”

In addition to its local leadership, Windermere Prep ranks among the Top 5% of College Prep Private High Schools in the U.S., Top 6% of Private K–12 Schools, and Top 6% of Private High Schools nationwide.

Offering a home away from home for students in grades 7-12 from across the U.S. and around the world, the school’s boarding program also places in the top 20% of all boarding high schools in the U.S., underscoring its reputation for excellence on a national scale. Through a close-knit residential community, dedicated dorm parents, and access to Florida’s year-round athletics and award-winning fine arts programs, boarding students benefit from an inclusive and enriching environment designed to foster independence, academic success, and lifelong friendships.

As an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School with exclusive collaborations with MIT, The Juilliard School, UNICEF, and IMG Academy, Windermere Prep provides an exceptional foundation for students to discover their passions and achieve their ambitions.

According to a recent parent review on Niche: “Both of our kids have been at Windermere Prep since early elementary, and we’ve had a great experience overall. The staff has always been supportive and genuinely interested in helping our children grow—not just academically, but as people. The middle school especially has been a standout. The teachers and staff really took the time to get to know our kids and understand how to support them in the best way possible. That personal attention has made a big difference in their confidence and success at school.”

These accolades reflect the dedication of the entire Windermere Prep community, who continue to build a culture of achievement grounded in the school’s values of Virtus, Veritas, and Unitas.

To learn more about Windermere Preparatory School, schedule a campus tour, or explore admissions opportunities, visit www.windermereprep.com.

About Windermere Preparatory School

Windermere Preparatory School, a Nord Anglia Education school, serves students from Pre-K 3 through Grade 12, with boarding available for Grades 7-12. Located on a scenic 48-acre campus in Windermere, Florida, the school offers a rigorous, internationally recognized curriculum that blends academic excellence, innovation, and character development. Through programs such as the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program, MIT STEAM collaboration, and Juilliard-designed performing arts curriculum, students are empowered to think critically, lead confidently, and make a difference in their communities and the world.

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organization, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalize learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 95,000 students from ages 3 to 18. To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.nordangliaeducation.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Grande, Marketing & Communications Manager

Windermere Preparatory School

Email: communications@windermereprep.com

Phone: 407-905-7737