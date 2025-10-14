NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE IN THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE BELOW.

Second Tranche offering of UAB „Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ notes under the EUR 100 million Green Bonds Programme

EUR 2025/2027 NOTES SECOND TRANCHE

Closed – End Investment Company Intended for Informed Investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the “Company”) is launching its public offering of the second tranche of EUR 2025/2027 Notes (ISIN LT0000134439, the “Notes”). The Notes are being issued under the EUR 100 million Green Bond Programme. The base prospectus of the programme was approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 27 May 2025 and its first supplement – on 25 August 2025 (the “Prospectus”).

According to the final terms of the second tranche, dated 14 October 2025 (attached), the Company is planning to issue up to EUR 30 million of nominal value Notes maturing on 13 December 2027 to investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Summary of the main issue terms:

Second tranche size: up to 30 000 000 EUR

Specified denominations: EUR 100,000 and integral multiples of EUR 1,000

Issue price: EUR 103 147.54 (103.14754%)

Interest rate: 8%, paid semi-annually

Subscription period: from 15 October 2025 to 31 October 2025 2:30 pm CEST/3:30 pm Vilnius time

Settlement and issue date: 4 November 2025

Maturity date: 13 December 2027

Investors wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their brokerage company.

INVESTOR PRESENTATIONS

Manager of Closed – End Investment Company Intended for Informed Investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” Mantas Auruškevičius will present the offer via webcast/conference call:

English-language session: 21 October 2025 at 13:00 CEST / 14:00 Vilnius time. Please register in advance to attend:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OptpNdpqT-m2lHqqYtEp1A#/registration

Lithuanian-language session: 21 October 2025 at 9:00 CEST / 10:00 Vilnius time. Please register in advance to attend:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_plGLeoW3SxOuCFZKIt5wAg#/registration

CONTACT INFORMATION

For questions about the Notes, please contact Orion Securities via email: obligacijos@orion.lt, phone: +37068758168.

Further details and required documents are available at: https://lordslb.lt/AEI_green_bonds_2025/

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

This notification is not for distribution to United States news agencies or for dissemination in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or elsewhere where such dissemination is not appropriate.

Distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the securities may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

No offer or invitation to acquire securities of the Company is being made by or in connection with this notification. The Prospectus is the only legally binding document containing information on the Company, the Notes and their admission to trading on the regulated market. The Prospectus is published on the website of the Company (https://lordslb.lt/AEI_green_bonds_2025/) as well as on www.nasdaqbaltic.com and www.crib.lt.

Approval of the Prospectus shall not be understood as an endorsement of the securities admitted to trading on a regulated market. The potential investors are recommended to read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities. Furthermore, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States.

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of Closed – End Investment Company Intended for Informed Investors

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos”

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt

Povilas Petručionis

Securities trader at UAB FMĮ “Orion Securities”

pp@orion.lt

+37068758168

