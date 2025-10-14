UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” Starts Exchange Tender Offer For Notes ISIN LT0000405938

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE IN THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE BELOW.

Under the Exchange offer, the Noteholders of Notes ISIN LT0000405938 (EUR 2021/2025 Notes) may exchange the EUR 2021/2025 Notes either to:

new senior unsecured Series 1 Tranche 2 Notes ISIN LT0000134439 (EUR 2025/2027 Wholesale Notes) to be issued at an exchange ratio of 1 to 1. These EUR 2025/2027 Wholesale Notes will carry an annual interest rate of 8.0% and be issued under the Base Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 27 May 2025 (including its First Supplement, approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 25 August 2025) and Final Terms approved by UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” on 14 October 2025. new senior unsecured Series 1 Tranche 1 Notes ISIN LT0000135840 (EUR 2025/2026 Retail Notes) to be issued at an exchange ratio of 1 to 1. These EUR 2025/2026 Retail Notes will carry an annual interest rate of 8.50% and be issued under the Base Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 25 August 2025 and Final Terms approved by UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” on 14 October 2025.

The Exchange offer period for Noteholders of EUR 2021/2025 Notes will run from 15 October 2025 to 31 October 2025, 2:30 pm CEST/3:30 pm Vilnius time.

Closed – End Investment Company Intended for Informed Investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” has launched its public offerings of EUR 2025/2027 Wholesale Notes and EUR 2025/2026 Retail Notes and an offer to exchange its EUR 2021/2025 Notes for new EUR 2025/2027 Wholesale Notes or for new EUR 2025/2026 Retail Notes. The objective is to refinance the EUR 2021/2025 Notes, as well as to issue new EUR 2025/2027 Wholesale Notes and new EUR 2025/2026 Retail Notes in an aggregate amount of up to EUR 55 million.

Manager of Closed – End Investment Company Intended for Informed Investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos”: “With the exchange offer, we are offering existing EUR 2021/2025 Notes investors a possibility to conveniently switch their investment maturing in December 2025 to the newly issued debt securities. Depending on their preference, investors may choose to exchange their currently held EUR 2021/2025 Notes for 8.0% interest rate EUR 2025/2027 Wholesale Notes maturing in December 2027 or for 8.5% interest rate EUR 2025/2026 Retail Notes maturing in December 2026”.

Closed – End Investment Company Intended for Informed Investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” has appointed FMĮ UAB Orion Securities to act as its Lead Manager in Exchange offer for EUR 2021/2025 Notes.

EXCHANGE OFFER

Noteholders of the EUR 2021/2025 Notes (ISIN LT0000405938) are invited to:

Exchange their existing EUR 2021/2025 Notes (ISIN LT0000405938) at a 1:1 ratio for either:



new senior unsecured EUR 2025/2027 Wholesale Notes (ISIN LT0000134439) with a denomination of EUR 100,000 and integral multiples of EUR 1,000, carrying an annual interest rate of 8.0% to be issued under the Base Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 27 May 2025 (including its First Supplement, approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 25 August 2025) and Final Terms approved by UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” on 14 October 2025. Settlement date for this exchange option is 13 December 2025. Investors selecting this exchange option will receive unpaid interest accrued from 14 June 2025 until 12 December 2025 (including) to be paid in cash on 15 December 2025.

to be issued under the Base Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 27 May 2025 (including its First Supplement, approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 25 August 2025) and Final Terms approved by UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” on 14 October 2025. Settlement date for this exchange option is 13 December 2025. Investors selecting this exchange option will receive unpaid interest accrued from 14 June 2025 until 12 December 2025 (including) to be paid in cash on 15 December 2025. new senior unsecured EUR 2025/2026 Retail Notes (ISIN LT0000135840) with a denomination of EUR 1,000, carrying an annual interest rate of 8.50% to be issued under the Base Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 25 August 2025 and Final Terms approved by UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” on 14 October 2025. Settlement date for this exchange option is 4 November 2025. Investors selecting this exchange option will receive unpaid interest accrued from 14 June 2025 until 3 November 2025 (including) to be paid in cash on 5 November 2025.

In case there is an oversubscription of EUR 2025/2027 Notes and/or EUR 2025/2026 Notes the investors shall be satisfied and the number of EUR 2025/2027 Wholesale Notes and the number of EUR 2025/2026 Retail Notes to be allocated to each investor shall be determined upon the discretion of the Issuer.

The existing EUR 2021/2025 Notes not exchanged will remain outstanding and be redeemed at maturity.

INFORMATION ON OFFERING PROCESS

All noteholders will be notified of the offer through their depository banks. Upon instructing their custodian to participate by exchanging notes, the respective EUR 2021/2025 Notes will be restricted from trading. Notes not instructed for participation will remain freely tradable.

Exchange Offer Period: 15 October 2025 – 31 October 2025, closing at 2:30 pm CEST / 3:30 pm Vilnius time.

Results Announcement: On or around 3 November 2025.

NEW EUR 2025/2027 WHOLESALE NOTES

Closed – End Investment Company Intended for Informed Investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” intends to issue new EUR 2025/2027 Wholesale Notes in an amount of EUR 30,000,000 million with the following features:

Interest rate of 8.0% per annum.

of 8.0% per annum. Maturity date 13 December 2027.

13 December 2027. Terms and conditions: Final Terms and Base Prospectus. Documents are available at: https://lordslb.lt/AEI_green_bonds_2025/.

Final Terms and Base Prospectus. Documents are available at: https://lordslb.lt/AEI_green_bonds_2025/. Listing on Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange (Regulated Market).

on Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange (Regulated Market). Distribution period: from 15 October 2025 to 31 October 2025, 2:30 pm CEST/3:30 pm Vilnius time.

NEW EUR 2025/2026 RETAIL NOTES

Closed – End Investment Company Intended for Informed Investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” intends to issue new EUR 2025/2026 Retail Notes in an amount of EUR 25,000,000 million with the following features:

Interest rate of 8.50% per annum.

of 8.50% per annum. Maturity date 4 December 2026.

4 December 2026. Terms and conditions: Final Terms and Base Prospectus. Documents are available at: https://lordslb.lt/aei_bonds_2025_retail.

Final Terms and Base Prospectus. Documents are available at: https://lordslb.lt/aei_bonds_2025_retail. Listing on Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange (Regulated Market).

on Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange (Regulated Market). Distribution period: from 15 October 2025 to 31 October 2025, 2:30 pm CEST/3:30 pm Vilnius time.

INVESTOR PRESENTATIONS

Manager of Closed – End Investment Company Intended for Informed Investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” Mantas Auruškevičius will present the offer via webcast/conference call:

English-language session: 21 October 2025 at 13:00 CEST / 14:00 Vilnius time. Please register in advance to attend:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OptpNdpqT-m2lHqqYtEp1A#/registration

Lithuanian-language session: 21 October 2025 at 9:00 CEST / 10:00 Vilnius time. Please register in advance to attend:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_plGLeoW3SxOuCFZKIt5wAg#/registration

CONTACT INFORMATION

For questions about the Exchange offer, please contact Orion Securities via email: corporateaction@orion.lt, phone: +37068758168.

Further details and required documents are available at: https://lordslb.lt/AEI_green_bonds_2025/ and https://lordslb.lt/aei_bonds_2025_retail

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this announcement may come are required to inform themselves of and observe all such restrictions.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States of America or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined under Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of notes to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the notes. Accordingly, this announcement is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement as a financial promotion may only be distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”) or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in (i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as “Relevant Persons”). Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of Closed – End Investment Company Intended for Informed Investors

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos”

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt