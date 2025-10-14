New WCC EV lab fuels Michigan’s leadership in electric transportation and next-gen mobility workforce



ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new EV and battery lab at Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will educate students in the next generation of automotive transportation. College leaders unveiled the cutting-edge facilities at a ribbon-cutting event on Monday.

The space is equipped with lifts, charging stations and electric battery workbenches to train students for maintenance and repair on hybrid and electric vehicles, ensuring preparedness for the emerging workforce.

WCC has worked with industry to launch new EV programs and certificates to meet talent needs.

“For 60 years, Washtenaw Community College has been vital to Michigan’s workforce development ecosystem. Over a decade ago, we took the bold step to prepare students for evolving mobility careers with our Advanced Transportation Center. Today’s EV Lab ribbon cutting isn’t just about opening a new lab, it’s about opening opportunity for our students, our region and our state,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca.

The lab was completed with a Congressional earmark secured by Michigan’s delegation in 2023.

“I’m proud to have helped secure $2.5 million in federal funding to bring the Washtenaw Community College Electric Vehicle Training Lab to life,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell. “Michigan has always been at the heart of American manufacturing, and if we want to remain a global leader in innovation and technology, we must lead the transition to electric vehicles. Programs like this are critical to keeping us competitive in the international marketplace. I’d like to thank President Dr. Rose Bellanca and Executive Vice President for Instruction Dr. Brandon Tucker for their leadership in advancing this initiative.”

Dingell attended the ribbon cutting and addressed guests.

“As electric vehicles become more commonplace in our society, it’s essential that Michigan has the skilled workers needed to build the battery components and electric infrastructure that keep them on our roadways,” said U.S. Senator Gary Peters. “I was proud to secure $2.5 million to support Washtenaw Community College’s EV Lab, which will help address our workforce needs and bring good paying jobs to Michigan communities.”

In 2014, WCC launched its Advanced Transportation Center, where automotive, information technology and advanced manufacturing converge to prepare students for next-generation mobility careers. At any given time, more than 1,000 students are enrolled in 60+ courses in automotive and cybersecurity technologies alone.

Training delivered through the Advanced Transportation Center focuses on:

Electric vehicles, batteries, charging infrastructure and transportation technologies

Semiconductor manufacturing

Mechatronics and industrial electronics

Cybersecurity and data analytics

Artificial intelligence and business intelligence



