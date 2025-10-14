Mission Success: Rocket Lab Launches Latest Satellite for Synspective

MAHIA, New Zealand, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today successfully launched its 15th mission of the year and the first of 21 new launches for Synspective.

The “Owl New World” mission launched on Electron from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 16:33 UTC on October 14 to deploy the seventh StriX satellite to a 583km low Earth orbit. The mission was the first of a series of 21 dedicated Electron launches to take place between now and the end of the decade for Synspective, a leading Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite data and analytics company from Japan. It was also the seventh Electron mission completed for Synspective since launches to deploy their constellation began in December 2020. Altogether, Rocket Lab will launch 27 missions for Synspective, making Electron the primary launcher of their constellation.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, said: “Another Electron launch for Synspective with 100% mission success, and a fantastic start to an exciting run of upcoming launches to deploy their constellation. Precise, direct access to orbit is essential to the iteration and growth of constellations already in space, and I’m proud of the Rocket Lab team for delivering this again and again for Synspective across every launch.”

Synspective founder and CEO, Dr. Motoyuki Arai, said: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the team at Rocket Lab for safely and successfully carrying out this mission, as well as to all the members of Synspective who made this achievement possible. Moving forward, we will continue to leverage our satellite and data analytics technologies to address global challenges, such as security, disaster management, and environmental sustainability, thereby contributing to the creation of a more resilient and sustainable future.”

Electron’s unbeaten combination of reliability, rapid execution, and exceptional satellite deployment accuracy in the space industry’s commercial small-lift launch class has made it the favored rocket for constellation operators globally. Rocket Lab is expected to surpass its previous annual launch record achieved in 2024 with 16 launches, with scheduled missions for other commercial constellation operators and international space agencies in the coming weeks that are set to meet the Company’s forecast of 20+ launches in 2025.

Launch images: F73 | Owl New World | Flickr

Launch webcast: Rocket Lab - 'Owl New World'

Rocket Lab Media Contact

Murielle Baker

media@rocketlabusa.com

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.rocketlabcorp.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06018afd-d6bc-45e5-b9e4-788f608c5f94