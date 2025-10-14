GoHealth Helps Medicare Consumers Navigate Another Disruptive Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) With Personalized Guidance

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As millions of Medicare beneficiaries face another disruptive Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), GoHealth, Inc . (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, continues to leverage its proprietary technology to ensure ‘peace of mind’ for consumers navigating a complex and volatile market. GoHealth’s PlanFit technology enables licensed insurance agents to offer comprehensive, personalized guidance and improve the plan comparison and shopping experience for the consumer.

Across the Medicare industry, about 2 million Medicare Advantage beneficiaries are estimated to be affected by plan exits, while an additional 10 million are expected to face plan degradation. Beneficiaries could see shrinking provider networks, reduced supplemental benefits, higher copays or fewer covered medications. The result is less choice and greater uncertainty heading into this year’s Annual Enrollment Period.

“We’ve seen major disruption in the Medicare market, and that’s not slowing down,” said GoHealth CEO Vijay Kotte. “In 2026, consumers can expect fewer plan options and higher costs as insurers work to control expenses. Some plans will disappear or shrink their provider networks, supplemental benefits like vision, dental, grocery cards, and transportation may be reduced or eliminated, and prescription drug formularies will continue to tighten with rising copays. Beneficiaries should take time to fully review their plan changes, compare options, and seek trusted guidance to ensure they’re getting the coverage and benefits that best meet their needs.”

To help beneficiaries navigate this shifting and complex AEP, GoHealth offers proprietary solutions designed to bring clarity, efficiency and confidence to the consumer experience:

PlanFit CheckUp: A seamless, annual review that comprehensively compares other available options to a consumer’s current Medicare plan. A licensed GoHealth agent uses PlanFit technology to facilitate the CheckUp by searching for any plan updates and exploring whether there are better alternatives available, or confirming that a consumer’s current plan is still the best fit. A PlanFit Save occurs when an agent advises a consumer to stick with their existing coverage because it’s the best choice available. Last AEP, despite unprecedented market disruption, GoHealth helped close to 30,000 consumers confirm that their current plan was the best fit option.





PlanGPT: GoHealth’s AI-powered assistant streamlines the plan comparison process by retrieving key information from thousands of pages of plan documentation. Implementing this tool allows licensed insurance agents to provide more personalized guidance by answering detailed, nuanced questions for consumers in real time to help them make educated decisions when comparing benefits across multiple plans. In 2024, GoHealth’s proprietary AI tools helped cut the average call time by 10 minutes.

The Annual Enrollment Period runs from October 15 through December 7. GoHealth recommends Medicare beneficiaries to take a proactive, informed approach to this year’s AEP by thinking SMART and seeking clear, trusted guidance from licensed professionals.

GoHealth is a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company whose purpose is to compassionately ensure consumers’ peace of mind when making healthcare decisions so they can focus on living life. For many of these consumers, enrolling in a health insurance plan is confusing and difficult, and seemingly small differences between health plans may lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical providers and medicines. GoHealth’s proprietary technology platform leverages modern machine-learning algorithms, powered by over two decades of insurance purchasing behavior, to reimagine the process of matching a health plan to a consumer’s specific needs. Its unbiased, technology-driven marketplace coupled with highly skilled licensed agents has facilitated the enrollment of millions of consumers in Medicare plans since GoHealth’s inception.

