Binational Mass: Faith That Transcends Borders

SAN LUIS, Ariz. and SAN LUIS RÍO COLORADO, Mexico, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a powerful display of solidarity, the Catholic Church, through its bishops, reaffirmed its commitment to standing with migrant communities. Eight Catholic bishops from the United States and Mexico gathered on Sunday, October 12, 2025, for the binational encounter, “Migrants, Pilgrims of Hope in Christ.”

Held within the framework of the World Day of Migrants and Refugees, the event featured a binational procession and a Mass, culminating in the signing of a joint declaration that reinforces the Church's pledge to accompany migrants on their journey.

The day began with a procession crossing the border, led by a migrant family as a symbol of hope and visibility. Bishops carrying the Jubilee Cross, clergy, and hundreds of participants from both nations joined in prayer and song. The gathering continued with a bilingual, binational Mass at the Immaculate Conception Parish in San Luis Río Colorado.

A central moment of the event was the signing of a joint declaration by bishops representing 12 dioceses. The document affirms that “in the Church, no one is a stranger” and emphasizes that the hope we receive through Christ “transcends every border, every barrier, and every source of division.”

In his address, Bishop John P. Dolan of the Diocese of Phoenix stated, “We sign our names not just as a symbolic gesture on this day but as an ongoing commitment to foster this work in our Dioceses… to work for migration with dignity through prayer, word and action.”

The official declaration addresses the current reality, noting that “the broken immigration systems of both countries deny us the opportunity to welcome them as new members of our community.” It calls on the faithful to resist “the temptation of apathy” and instead act with “courage and hope” to live out the love of Christ, which transcends all borders.

The declaration was signed by the eight bishops present and representatives from four additional dioceses:

Most Rev. Gerald F. Kicanas, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Tucson

Most Rev. Enrique Sánchez Martínez, Bishop of Mexicali

Most Rev. José Luis Cerra Luna, Bishop of Nogales

Most Rev. John P. Dolan, Bishop of Phoenix

Most Rev. Gregory W. Gordon, Auxiliary Bishop of Las Vegas

Most Rev. Eugenio Lira Rugarcía, Bishop of Matamoros-Reynosa

Most Rev. Felipe Pulido, Auxiliary Bishop of San Diego

Most Rev. Alberto Rojas, Bishop of San Bernardino

Fr. Francisco Alanis, representing Archbishop John C. Wester of Santa Fe

Fr. Luke Barder, OP, representing Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila of Denver

Javier Cervantes, representing Bishop James R. Golka of Colorado Springs

Fr. James Heiser, representing Bishop Steven R. Biegler of Cheyenne





The event, which was preceded by outreach and awareness-building sessions with more than 26 dioceses and civil society, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing journey to support the migrant community. Bishop Enrique Sánchez Martínez of Mexicali thanked the religious, civil, and faith communities present, underscoring that the Church must be active and responsive to the struggles faced by migrants.

This Binational Encounter serves as a prophetic reminder that migrants are, as Pope Leo XIV noted, “messengers of hope” and brothers and sisters to be welcomed, not a problem to be solved.

