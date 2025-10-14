Supremex Announces the Passing of a Company Director

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, sadly announced today the passing of Mr. Warren J. White, director of the Company.

Mr. White had served on Supremex’s Board since 2014, bringing with him a wealth of experience and insight from a distinguished career in business. A Chartered Professional Accountant and MBA graduate from Concordia University, Mr. White held senior leadership roles at several large international manufacturing organizations, including CGI, Alcan, Dominion Textiles, and Lafarge, with responsibilities spanning information technology, finance, procurement, and strategic planning. He also served as Chairman of Colabor Group Inc. and sat on the Board of Directors of Circa Enterprises Inc.

“Warren was a highly dedicated and committed director whose experience and leadership will be sorely missed. We wish to express our deepest sympathies to his family on behalf of all members of the organization,” said Robert Johnston, Chairman of Supremex.

