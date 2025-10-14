This Diwali, Secure Quick Funds at Competitive Interest Rates with Bajaj Finance





Mumbai, India, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold has always been more than a precious metal in India. It is a symbol of prosperity, tradition, and celebration. During festive occasions like Dhanteras and Diwali, gold jewellery holds a special place in households. Beyond its cultural significance, gold also acts as a reliable financial asset. Borrowers can leverage their gold to secure quick funds through a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, a practical financial tool that allows easy access to money without selling gold.

As the festival season brings both celebrations and expenses, many are turning to gold loans to manage their financial needs smartly. Unlike unsecured loans, gold loans require minimal documentation and do not heavily rely on credit scores, making them accessible to a wide range of borrowers. With Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, borrowers can get funds ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 crore and rely on an easy online application process and competitive interest rates that make borrowing simple and stress-free.

Understanding gold interest rate trends

The gold interest rate plays a crucial role in determining the total repayment for a borrower. During festive seasons, when demand for gold rises, being aware of interest rate trends is even more important. Bajaj Finance provides a low interest gold loan with competitive rates starting from just 9.50% per annum, allowing borrowers to access funds affordably.

During high-expense periods like Diwali, staying informed about gold loan interest rates is crucial. Keeping track of trends helps borrowers plan repayments efficiently, and make informed decisions when financial needs are high. Here are the key factors affecting gold loan interest rates:

Loan amount – Higher loan amounts may have slightly different rates.

– Higher loan amounts may have slightly different rates. Loan tenure – The duration of repayment can influence the applicable interest rate.

– The duration of repayment can influence the applicable interest rate. Value of pledged gold – The purity, weight, and market value of gold jewellery affect the rate.

– The purity, weight, and market value of gold jewellery affect the rate. Lender policies – Banks and NBFCs may have varying interest rates depending on internal rules.

Understanding these factors ensures borrowers optimise their borrowing, plan finances effectively, and make the most of their pledged gold.

Using a jewel loan calculator

A gold loan calculator, also known as jewel loan calculator , is a simple online tool that helps borrowers instantly check their gold loan eligibility and repayment options. By entering the weight, karat, and purity of the gold, users can estimate the loan amount they are likely to receive. The tool also provides repayment schedules, allowing individuals to plan their finances effectively.

Using the gold loan calculator before applying ensures transparency and helps borrowers manage expenses without surprises. Bajaj Finance offers an easy-to-use gold loan calculator, making the gold loan process quicker and smoother. It is important to remember that these results are estimates, and the actual loan amount is finalised after a physical evaluation of the pledged gold.

A wise financial option for the festival season

The festive season often brings joy along with extra expenses. Instead of selling gold jewellery, pledging it for a loan can help families meet their needs without parting with their precious ornaments. With Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, borrowers gain access to funds while retaining ownership of their jewellery.

To apply, one just needs to follow these simple steps:

Visit the Bajaj Finserv website or download the App

Go to Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan page and click on ‘Apply’

Enter 10-digit mobile number and request OTP

Enter the OTP and submit

Fill in their personal details and select the nearest gold loan branch

Download the in-principal eligibility letter

Once done, applicant will receive a call from their representative and guide them on the next steps.

Key features of the loan include:

Competitive interest rates – Bajaj Finance provides attractive gold interest rate, helping borrowers save on interest costs.

Flexible tenure – Loan repayment period ranges from 1 day to 12 months, that can be chosen based on individual financial needs.

Minimal documentation – Only basic KYC documents and pledged gold are required.

Online convenience – The gold loan calculator allows borrowers to estimate loan amounts without visiting a branch.

Free insurance of gold – The pledged gold is stored in 24/7 secured vaults and are insured against fire, misplacement and theft while the gold is in custody.

The online gold loan calculator empowers borrowers to make informed decisions. It provides a clear estimate of the loan value, monthly or total repayment amounts, and helps plan finances effectively.

Conclusion

Gold is not just a treasured asset; it is also a practical financial resource. With rising expenses during the festive season, a low interest gold loan from Bajaj Finance offers a practical, secure, and convenient solution. The gold loan calculator enhances financial planning, ensuring that borrowers can avail loans quickly, meet planned and unplanned expenses, and make informed financial decisions while keeping their gold safe. By combining traditional assets with modern financial tools, Bajaj Finance enables families to enjoy Diwali fully while staying financially smart.

