Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own at Two Popular Southwest Florida Communities

Few homes remain in Regency at Babcock Ranch – Terra Collection and Seven Shores – Villa Collection; both communities offer resort-style living with brand new amenity centers

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunities to own a new home in select collections within two of its highly sought-after Southwest Florida communities: Regency at Babcock Ranch - Terra Collection in Babcock Ranch, Florida and Seven Shores - Villa Collection.

The Terra Collection at Regency at Babcock Ranch offers luxurious duet homes in a picturesque setting exclusively for active adults age 55+. The Villa Collection at Seven Shores offers elegant duet homes close to Naples area beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents of both communities will enjoy low-maintenance, resort-style living with newly opened amenity centers that include pools, fitness centers, and recreational facilities managed by an onsite Lifestyle Director.

“We are excited to offer exclusive savings on our final homes for sale in Regency at Babcock Ranch - Terra Collection and Seven Shores - Villa Collection,” said Sean Walsh, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southwest Florida. “These two communities are ideal for those seeking a vibrant lifestyle with luxurious homes and resort-style amenities that are unmatched in the area.”

A limited number of duet home designs remain in both communities, featuring open, single-story floor plans up to 1,800 square feet and high-end finishes. Quick move-in and move-in ready homes in Regency at Babcock Ranch - Terra Collection are priced from the mid-$300,000s. While the remaining move-in ready homes in Seven Shores - Villa Collection are priced from the mid-$500,000s.

Prospective home shoppers are encouraged to call 844-551-2787 for more information and to schedule a tour of the model homes and amenity centers. Additional details about the communities and available homes can be found at TollBrothers.com/FL .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

