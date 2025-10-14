Introducing Offroad Arctic: Industry-First Aftermarket A/C for UTVs and Side-by-Sides Leads Line of Heating and Cooling Solutions

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Offroad Arctic officially launched its revolutionary line of heating and cooling solutions for UTVs and side-by-sides, including its flagship under-dash A/C kit: an industry-first in the aftermarket space. Offroad Arctic is redefining what’s possible on the trail and the job site, offering recreational off-roaders and hard-working professionals both performance and comfort.

The highly anticipated centerpiece of the launch is Offroad Arctic’s under-dash A/C system, as it’s the first-ever under-dash air conditioning unit engineered specifically for UTVs and side-by-sides. Designed to deliver powerful climate control, this patent-pending system offers up to 30% more cooling than factory-installed options and is tested under 104°F desert conditions with full solar load.

Compact, rugged and lightweight, the innovative cooling system brings true heating and air capability to select Polaris and Bobcat models, giving riders an easy and affordable way to add air conditioning to a UTV or side-by-side.

Backed by Red Dot, a trusted name in heavy-duty climate solutions for construction, agricultural and military vehicles with a 60-year reputation for high-performance heating and cooling systems, Offroad Arctic is now available to off-roaders who demand more.

“The early reception to Offroad Arctic UTV climate control systems has been staggering,” said John Beering, CEO of Red Dot. “This is clearly the future of UTV comfort: Whether you're riding in freezing temperatures or under the desert sun, Offroad Arctic heating and cooling systems will help you ride harder, work longer, and stay comfortable in extreme conditions.”

The New Standard in Off-Road Climate Control

Offroad Arctic launched with five aftermarket HVAC products for UTVs, available at a network of authorized dealers throughout the U.S.

The Offroad Arctic A/C System is the first aftermarket under-dash air conditioning unit for UTVs and side-by-sides. It’s Ideal for riders looking to upgrade to UTVs with climate control systems.

Delivers 30% more cooling power than factory options.

Rugged, lightweight, space-saving design blends with UTV interiors.

Tested in 104°F desert conditions with full solar load.

Seamlessly integrates with select Polaris Ranger, Polaris RZR, and Bobcat UTVs.

Learn more about compatible UTV models at www.offroadarctic.com/compatible-UTVs.

The Offroad Arctic Hurricane Roof Fan is built to handle harsh environments on and off the trail:

Powerful 12V roof ventilator for constant airflow.

Slim, low-profile design blends with your roofline.

Compatible with a wide array of UTVs, golf carts, forklifts, and other compact vehicles.



The Offroad Arctic UTV Heater is a heating system designed for backcountry riders and winter workers:

Compact, under-dash heating unit engineered for extreme cold.

Delivers high-output, directional heat.

Maintains visibility and cabin space.



The Offroad Arctic Drive System Power Kit ensures your climate control system operates at full potential in remote locations:

Patented drive accessory kit.

Powers A/C compressor or alternator kit.

The Offroad Arctic Alternator Power Kit is designed to support modern heating and cooling accessories:

High-output alternator power solution.

Works seamlessly with Offroad Arctic A/C 12V compressor.

Solves power limitations of stock magneto systems.

Reliable power delivery for all-season, high-demand use.

Comfort Without Compromise

Whether riders are exploring backcountry trails or managing a rugged worksite, the Offroad Arctic suite of heating and cooling solutions delivers all-season climate control that keeps them productive and protected. With an unmatched combination of rugged build quality, compact installation, and high-performance output, Offroad Arctic will revolutionize climate control for UTVs and side-by-sides.

Offroad Arctic heating, cooling and power systems are available now through authorized dealers. Find a dealer near you at www.offroadarctic.com.

About Offroad Arctic

Offroad Arctic offers high-performance climate control solutions for extreme conditions. Built for overlanders, adventurers, and explorers who demand durability, functionality, and style—wherever the trail leads. Backed by Red Dot, Offroad Arctic aftermarket cooling, heating, and accessory-ready power for UTVs and side-by-sides are built for adventure, tested in extreme conditions, and designed to keep riders comfortable in any environment. Learn more at www.offroadarctic.com.

About Red Dot



Red Dot delivers climate solutions for the world’s toughest environments: from heavy-duty vehicles to today’s UTVs, EVs, and high-tech commercial applications. Building on six decades as the mobile HVAC standard-bearer in construction, agricultural and military vehicles, today we’re expanding our field-tested expertise, engineering and innovation to emerging markets. We support customers with install-ready A/C and heaters, battery thermal management, custom-designed solutions and everything in between. Founded in 1965 and proudly 100% employee-owned, Red Dot brings honest pride and accountability to every solution, rolling up our sleeves and solving for yes when others say no. Learn more at www.reddotcorp.com.