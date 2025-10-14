LyricPush Launches Organic Music Discovery Platform for Latin and Indie Artists

Los Angeles, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyricPush, a new music marketing platform founded by engineer-turned-artist Rael Díaz, officially launched today to help musicians reach new audiences through short-form lyric videos distributed organically across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Designed to support Spanish-speaking artists and English-language creators aiming to connect with Latin music fans, LyricPush offers a scalable alternative to paid promotions and playlist placements.





Rael Díaz, artist and founder of LyricPush, photographed in Los Angeles after an interview with Telemundo discussing the growth of Latin music and digital innovation.

Like many independent artists, Díaz experienced the frustration of releasing great music that never found its audience. Despite consistent effort and creative marketing, his songs often got lost in the noise of paid ads, playlist schemes, and fleeting social trends.

“I was promoting my own music and constantly hitting walls,” Díaz says. “I realized there had to be a smarter, more authentic way to reach listeners who actually care about the music.”

That realization became LyricPush—a platform that turns an artist’s song into short, visually captivating lyric videos distributed across a growing network of social accounts on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Artists simply upload a track, select a 15-second hook or chorus, and LyricPush posts the clip to audiences that are actively looking for new music. Each post remains live indefinitely, offering long-term exposure rather than the quick spikes typical of paid campaigns.

“We tell artists not to only focus on new releases,” Díaz explains. “Some of your best records are already out there. There are millions who’ve never heard them, and this gives you a way to bring those songs back to life.”

The platform’s reach is entirely organic. Fans engage because they want to, allowing artists to measure what truly connects—the hooks that catch attention, the lyrics that resonate, and the melodies that drive engagement. It’s a genuine feedback loop between creators and audiences.

Having supported campaigns for labels representing global icons such as Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, Shakira, Rosalía Carlos Vives and more, LyricPush is now expanding its services to independent artists and labels everywhere. The company’s goal is ambitious: to grow its network to one billion followers across lyric pages within the next two years, creating what Díaz calls “a discovery engine for the next generation of artists.”

Before building LyricPush, Díaz worked as an engineer at the fintech startup Dave, where he helped scale the product from its early stages to a billion-dollar public company. That hands-on experience taught him how technology can transform industries—and inspired him to merge his technical expertise with his creative passion.

“I learned how to build products that reach millions,” he says. “So I built one for artists like me.”

LyricPush also features a smart AI music-marketing assistant that provides real-time guidance and strategy recommendations for artists, plus a reward system called LyricCoins that lets users earn credits for participation and redeem them for future placements and exclusive perks.

At the moment, the platform primarily serves Spanish-language artists and English-speaking artists who want to reach Spanish audiences, reflecting the explosive growth of Latin music online. The team is already developing new English-language networks to expand its reach across genres and global markets.

“We’re building a real community,” Díaz says. “I know how discouraging it can be to release great music and feel invisible. LyricPush exists so every artist, regardless of budget, can finally be heard.”

With LyricPush, Rael Díaz is bridging technology and creativity—leading a new wave of fan-powered, organic music discovery that puts authenticity back at the heart of the industry.

Learn more: lyricpush.com

Follow Rael Díaz: Instagram.com/raeldiazofficial





Rael Díaz (left) during his time as an engineer at a Los Angeles tech startup, an experience that inspired him to later create LyricPush.



