Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Apollomics Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading will resume in Apollomics Inc. Class A ordinary shares (Nasdaq: APLM) and warrants (Nasdaq: APLMW) at 9:00 a.m. and 9:05 a.m. Eastern Time, respectively, on October 15, 2025. Trading in the company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants was halted on September 17, 2025 at 2:37:17 p.m. Eastern Time.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Michelle Mendiola

michelle.mendiola@nasdaq.com

NDAQO