WEYCO Group, Inc. Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEYCO Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS), a global marketer of footwear, plans to announce third quarter 2025 financial results after the close on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Additionally, Thomas W. Florsheim, Jr., Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results in more detail.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-596-4144 or 1-646-968-2525, using passcode 6441034# at least fifteen minutes before the start of the call. There is no pre-registration link for the call this quarter.

A replay will be available for one year beginning about two hours after the completion of the call at the following webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/abobbfd4 . Alternatively, the replay will be available by visiting the investor relations section of Weyco Group’s website at www.weycogroup.com.

Weyco Group, Inc. designs and markets quality and innovative footwear principally for men, but also for women and children, under a portfolio of well-recognized brand names including: Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, and BOGS. The Company’s products can be found in leading footwear, department, and specialty stores, as well as on e-commerce websites worldwide. Weyco Group also operates Florsheim concept stores in the United States and Australia, as well as in a variety of international markets.