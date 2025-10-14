First Advantage Named to Newsweek’s World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 List

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry, has been included in Newsweek’s World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 list. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Trust is vital for companies as it fosters customer loyalty, strengthens brand reputation, boosts employee morale, and builds investor confidence. The World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 list highlights those companies that have earned the highest levels of trust globally.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Newsweek as one of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies for 2025. This distinction is a testament to the integrity, transparency, and dedication our team brings to every customer interaction. Trust is the foundation of our business, and being acknowledged for it on a global scale reinforces our commitment to delivering reliable, secure, and innovative solutions that empower organizations worldwide,” said Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer.

First Advantage is honored to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 and proud to add this to our recent achievements including a Stevie Award in the Customer Service Success – Technology Industries category and being named a Top Solution Provider in the Marketplace Risk Excellence Program.

The World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of more than 65,000 participants in 23 industries spanning 20 countries. The participants rated companies they knew and that were headquartered in the respective country in terms of three touchpoints of trust: Investor Trust, Customer Trust, and Employee Trust. Approximately 200,000 evaluations were analyzed. For each company that received enough evaluations, a social listening analysis was conducted. This phase of the project involved a sentiment analysis of the companies on several media segments of the internet and evaluating their mentions as either positive, neutral, or negative. All stock-listed companies headquartered in one of the target countries with a revenue of over 500 million USD were considered in the study.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry. Enabled by its proprietary technology and AI, First Advantage’s platforms, data, and APIs power comprehensive employment background screening, digital identity solutions, and verification services. With a strong emphasis on innovation, automation, and customer success, First Advantage empowers 80,000 organizations to hire smarter and onboard faster. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage serves customers in over 200 countries and territories, modernizing hiring and onboarding on a global scale. For more information, please visit our website at https://fadv.com/.

