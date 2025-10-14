ATYR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against aTyr Pharma, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In aTyr (ATYR) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against aTyr Pharma, Inc. (“aTyr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ATYR) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired aTyr common stock between January 16, 2025, and September 12, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors have until December 8, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors regarding the efficacy of Efzofitimod; (2) At the same time, Defendants disseminated false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the drug's actual capability-particularly its ability to enable patients to completely taper their steroid usage; and (3) As a result of these omissions and misrepresentations, Plaintiff and other shareholders purchased aTyr's securities at artificially inflated prices.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired aTyr shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.





