Martin Marietta Announces Third-Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”) will host its third-quarter 2025 earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, that morning before the market opens.

A live, listen-only webcast and supplemental information will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.martinmarietta.com. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing +1 (646) 307-1963 and using conference ID 6474847. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection. An on-demand replay will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be available for one year.

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Specialties business produces high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products used worldwide in environmental, industrial, agricultural and specialty applications. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

