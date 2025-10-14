MedCert.us Expands Affordable Licensed Telehealth Medical Marijuana Evaluations Across New York and Virginia

Arlington, Virginia , Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedCert.us, a licensed telehealth provider offering fully legal and confidential medical marijuana evaluations, today announced the expansion of its services for patients in New York and Virginia, reinforcing its commitment to accessible, affordable, and compliant telemedicine-based cannabis evaluations.





Licensed telehealth providers at MedCert.us conducting secure online medical marijuana evaluations for qualifying patients in New York and Virginia.

As more patients seek legitimate access to medical cannabis for conditions such as chronic pain, anxiety, PTSD, and insomnia, MedCert.us provides a seamless way to connect with licensed medical professionals through a secure online platform. Every consultation is performed via telehealth and evaluated under state-specific eligibility requirements. Qualifying patients receive same-day certification for legal medical marijuana use—at a flat fee of $79 with no hidden charges or upsells. This Affordable MMJ evaluation approach ensures cost transparency without compromising clinical quality or compliance.

“MedCert’s mission is simple: to make compassionate, regulated care accessible to patients who qualify under state law,” said Ben Domingo, MS, APRN, FNP-C, Medical Director at MedCert.us. “Our providers take pride in maintaining the highest medical and ethical standards while ensuring every patient feels respected and supported throughout the evaluation process.”

Unlike traditional in-person clinics, MedCert.us eliminates unnecessary travel, long wait times, and the stigma often associated with medical cannabis consultations. Its telehealth platform is designed for privacy and ease of access, allowing patients to complete the process from home using a computer or mobile device.

The company’s streamlined online process includes:

Quick eligibility screening for patients in Virginia and New York.

for patients in Virginia and New York. Licensed telehealth consultations conducted by qualified medical professionals.

conducted by qualified medical professionals. Same-day medical cannabis certifications for patients who meet the requirements.

for patients who meet the requirements. Transparent pricing of $79—no subscriptions, renewals, or hidden fees.

Patients in Virginia can apply for a medical marijuana card to obtain state-approved certification, while those in New York can complete a medical marijuana evaluation through the same trusted platform. Both services follow the most recent state guidelines, ensuring every certification is fully compliant with applicable telehealth and cannabis regulations.

“Accessibility and legality are at the heart of our approach,” Domingo added. “Patients trust MedCert because we operate entirely within the legal framework, ensuring compliance, professionalism, and affordability in every consultation.”

As a trusted name in online cannabis certification, MedCert.us continues to bridge the gap between medical necessity and lawful access. The company’s user-friendly telemedicine system empowers qualified patients to take control of their health safely and efficiently—while maintaining full confidentiality.

To learn more about obtaining a state-compliant certification or to schedule a same-day evaluation, visit https://medcert.us.

About MedCert.us



MedCert.us is a licensed telehealth provider offering affordable, private, and fully compliant medical marijuana evaluations for qualifying patients in New York and Virginia. Led by licensed medical professionals, MedCert’s platform provides safe, same-day online consultations to eligible patients seeking legal access to medical cannabis under state law. The company upholds strict telemedicine and legal standards to ensure patient privacy and ethical care at every step.

Compliance Statement:



For qualifying patients under New York or Virginia state law. Certifications are issued at the provider’s discretion based on medical eligibility. MedCert.us provides medical evaluations only and does not sell, promote, or dispense cannabis products.

Press inquiries

MedCert.us

https://medcert.us/

Ben Domingo, MS, APRN, FNP-C

contact@medcert.us

(315) 254-6634

1550 Wilson Blvd, Suite 700

Arlington, VA 22209, USA