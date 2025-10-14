VALHI ANNOUNCES EXPECTED THIRD QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

Dallas, Texas , Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) announced today that, subject to the completion of quarter-end closing procedures, it expects to report third quarter 2025 earnings in a press release after market close on Thursday, November 6, 2025.
Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the chemicals (TiO2), component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.
