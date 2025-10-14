Hawaii Public Utilities Commission Sets New Rates for Hawaii Water Service’s Waikoloa Systems to Help Keep Utility Service Safe and Reliable

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawaii Water Service (Hawaii Water), a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT), has received approval from the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission (HPUC) to increase annual revenue by $4.7 million across the five systems that make up its Waikoloa service area, and to adjust water and wastewater rates accordingly. This increase in annual revenue is necessary to account for investments made to maintain and strengthen the Waikoloa Resort and Village water and wastewater systems, inflation, and operating cost increases.

Over recent years, Hawaii Water has completed numerous capital investment projects to help provide safe, reliable service, including:

Almost $17 million for drinking water well and sewer pump station improvements, along with backup power generators, to improve supply and system reliability—even during power interruptions.

More than $8 million in transmission and distribution pipelines to reduce leaks and increase reliability.

Almost $8 million for water and wastewater treatment plant improvements to continue meeting water quality and environmental standards, and increase treatment capacity.



In total, Hawaii Water has invested approximately $33 million in its Waikoloa systems since its last rate adjustment in 2019.

“We take our responsibility to provide safe, reliable drinking water and wastewater service to our Waikoloa Resort and Village customers seriously, while working to protect the environment,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Group Chairman and CEO. “Making proactive infrastructure upgrades and maintenance, along with operating efficiently, are important to fulfilling that duty and keeping costs affordable in the long term. This enables us to provide quality, service, and value to our customers.”

In the decision, the HPUC also approved a fixed charge for non-residential water system customers for conservation-related activities. New rates are effective as of October 9, 2025.

