Sonder Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonder Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: SOND) (“Sonder” or the “Company”), a leading global brand of premium, design-forward apartments and intimate boutique hotels serving the modern traveler, today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2025, ended June 30, 2025, and filed the related Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the “Q2 2025 Form 10-Q”), which can be found on the Company’s website at investors.sonder.com.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights1

  • RevPAR was $184, a 13% increase year-over-year
  • Occupancy Rate was 86%, a six percentage point increase year-over-year
  • Bookable Nights were 798,000, a 21% decrease year-over-year, driven by the Company’s Portfolio Optimization Program, as described in the Q2 2025 Form 10-Q
  • Revenue was $147.1 million, a 11% decrease year-over-year
  • Net Loss was $44.5 million, a 236% decrease year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA3 was $(2.6) million, a 83% increase year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDAR3 was $58.6 million, a 1% increase year-over-year
  • Cash Used In Operating Activities was $19.6 million, a 40% improvement year-over-year
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow3 was $(17.5) million, a 29% decrease year-over-year
  • Total Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash was $71.0 million, which included $43.8 million of restricted cash as of June 30, 2025
  • Live Units were approximately 8,300 as of June 30, 2025
  • Total Portfolio was approximately 8,990 as of June 30, 2025

Second Quarter 2025 Year-to-Date Financial Highlights2

  • RevPAR was $161, a 13% increase year-over-year
  • Occupancy Rate was 84%, a seven percentage point increase year-over-year
  • Bookable Nights were 1,656,000, a 21% decrease year-over-year, driven by the Company’s Portfolio Optimization Program, as described in the Q2 2025 Form 10-Q
  • Revenue was $265.9 million, a 11% decrease year-over-year
  • Net Loss was $101.0 million, a 469% decrease year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA3 was $(59.3) million, a (20.3)% increase year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDAR3 was $79.8 million, a 5% decrease year-over-year
  • Cash Used In Operating Activities was $24.0 million, an 67% improvement year-over-year
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow3 was $(24.4) million, a 54.2% decrease year-over-year

Long-Term Strategic Licensing Agreement with Marriott International

Sonder entered into a long-term strategic licensing agreement with Marriott International, Inc. (“Marriott”) in August 2024 and completed the full Marriott integration in the second quarter of 2025. As of June 2025, all Sonder properties are available for booking on Marriott’s digital channels and platform, including Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy® mobile app under the new “Sonder by Marriott Bonvoy” collection. Sonder’s properties also participate in the Marriott Bonvoy® travel platform.

About Sonder
Sonder (NASDAQ: SOND) is a leading global brand of premium, design-forward apartments and intimate boutique hotels serving the modern traveler. Launched in 2014, Sonder offers inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations and innovative, tech-enabled service combined into one seamless experience. Sonder properties are found in prime locations in 37 cities, spanning nine countries, and three continents.

1 $ figures represent metrics for the three months ended June 30, 2025, except where otherwise noted. % figures represent year-over-year growth for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024.
2 $ figures represent metrics for the six months ended June 30, 2025, except where otherwise noted. % figures represent year-over-year growth for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024.
3 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.


 
SONDER HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$27,130  $20,786 
Restricted cash 43,828   51,268 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 70,958   72,054 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance 12,003   13,918 
Prepaid expenses 2,597   4,141 
Other current assets 11,605   9,733 
Total current assets 97,163   99,846 
Property and equipment, net 4,387   5,933 
Operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets 882,139   1,013,854 
Other non-current assets 21,118   17,544 
Total assets$1,004,807  $1,137,177 
    
Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$49,193  $33,724 
Accrued liabilities 36,167   32,621 
Taxes payable 23,471   22,224 
Deferred revenue 96,150   71,729 
Other current liabilities 19,822   5,513 
Current portion of long-term debt 1,000   1,000 
Current operating lease liabilities 162,349   171,736 
Total current liabilities 388,152   338,547 
Non-current operating lease liabilities 867,816   1,009,169 
Long-term debt, net 217,922   217,236 
Other non-current liabilities 16,142   8,113 
Total liabilities 1,490,032   1,573,065 
    
Mezzanine equity:   
Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock 230,212   162,907 
    
Stockholders’ deficit:   
Common stock 1   1 
Additional paid-in capital 971,552   977,112 
Cumulative translation adjustment (2,704)  7,360 
Accumulated deficit (1,684,286)  (1,583,268)
Total stockholders’ deficit (715,437)  (598,795)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit$1,004,807  $1,137,177 


 
SONDER HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data)
 
 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Revenue$147,085  $164,601  $265,941  $298,080 
Costs and operating expenses:       
Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 80,975   94,652   177,824   195,015 
Operations and support 37,996   46,411   76,028   96,391 
General and administrative 6,740   29,272   33,557   53,557 
Research and development 3,863   4,393   7,801   9,064 
Sales and marketing 17,707   21,572   33,029   40,821 
Integration costs 2,143      3,682    
Restructuring and other charges 4,541      4,541   2,592 
Total costs and operating expenses 153,965   196,300   336,462   397,440 
Loss from operations (6,880)  (31,699)  (70,521)  (99,360)
        
Interest expense, net 1,648   8,016   11,097   15,339 
Lease adjustment gains, net (5,325)  (71,123)  (16,463)  (95,024)
Loss on preferred stock issuance 43,842      43,842    
Other income, net (2,342)  (1,576)  (8,516)  (2,359)
Total non-operating expense (income), net 37,823   (64,683)  29,960   (82,044)
Income (loss) before income taxes (44,703)  32,984   (100,481)  (17,316)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes (180)  237   537   424 
Net income (loss)$(44,523) $32,747  $(101,018) $(17,740)
        
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share$(3.96) $2.94  $(8.44) $(1.59)
        
Other comprehensive income (loss):       
Net income (loss)$(44,523) $32,747  $(101,018) $(17,740)
Change in foreign currency translation adjustment (6,865)  1,395   (10,064)  806 
Comprehensive income (loss)$(51,388) $34,142  $(111,082) $(16,934)


 
SONDER HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
 Six months ended June 30,
  2025   2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss$(101,018) $(17,740)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 4,586   9,965 
Stock-based compensation 803   4,788 
Amortization of operating lease ROU assets 64,845   89,252 
Lease adjustment gains, net (16,463)  (95,024)
Gain on foreign exchange (7,181)  (1,058)
Capitalization of paid-in-kind interest on long-term debt 11,555   13,385 
Credit loss expense 1,366   483 
Amortization of debt discounts/premium and issuance costs 506   1,625 
Loss on preferred stock issuance 43,842    
Other non-cash activities (811)  1,341 
Changes in:   
Accounts receivable 1,190   (3,003)
Prepaid expenses 1,577   (203)
Other current and non-current assets (3,303)  (224)
Accounts payable 13,959   9,283 
Accrued liabilities 2,978   929 
Taxes payable 21   1,639 
Deferred revenue 24,106   14,843 
Operating lease ROU assets and operating lease liabilities, net (69,831)  (103,560)
Other current and non-current liabilities 3,302   192 
Net cash used in operating activities (23,971)  (73,087)
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchase of property and equipment (2,653)  (2,092)
Proceeds on the disposition of property and equipment 450    
Proceeds of key money investment 7,500    
Capitalization of internal-use software    (117)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,297   (2,209)
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Repayment of debt (500)  (505)
Proceeds from debt financing    10,000 
Payment of debt issuance costs    (578)
Proceeds from preferred stock issuance 17,980    
Net cash provided by financing activities 17,480   8,917 
Effects of foreign exchange on cash 98   (995)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,096)  (67,374)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 72,054   136,497 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year$70,958  $69,123 


 
SONDER HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION(1)
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Reconciliation of Cash Used in Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (“Adjusted FCF”)
 
 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Cash used in operating activities$(19,618) $(32,778) $(23,971) $(73,087)
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 6,256   (1,493)  5,297   (2,209)
FCF, including cash paid for lease terminations, restructuring, and professional fees (13,362)  (34,271)  (18,674)  (75,296)
Cash received from key money investment (7,500)     (7,500)   
Cash received for lease terminations (800)     (3,750)   
Cash paid for lease termination costs 464   2,243   1,325   12,769 
Cash paid for restructuring costs 2,693   712   2,693   2,439 
Cash paid for non-recurring professional fees    6,624      6,877 
Cash paid for integration costs 1,012      1,555    
Adjusted FCF$(17,493) $(24,692) $(24,351) $(53,211)


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
 
 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net income (loss)$(44,523) $32,747  $(101,018) $(17,740)
Interest expense, net 1,648   8,016   11,097   15,339 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes (180)  237   537   424 
Depreciation and amortization expense 1,995   4,992   4,586   9,965 
EBITDA (41,060)  45,992   (84,798)  7,988 
Stock-based compensation (1,466)  1,779   803   4,788 
Lease adjustment gains, net (5,325)  (71,123)  (16,463)  (95,024)
Cash received for lease terminations (800)     (3,750)   
Integration costs 2,143      3,682    
Loss on preferred stock issuance 43,842      43,842    
Restructuring and other charges 4,541      4,541   2,592 
Non-recurring professional fees    6,624      6,877 
Gain on foreign exchange (4,503)  (839)  (7,181)  (1,058)
Adjusted EBITDA$(2,628) $(17,567) $(59,324) $(73,837)


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDAR
 
 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Adjusted EBITDA$(2,628) $(17,567) $(59,324) $(73,837)
Operating lease related rent charges 61,261   75,580   139,080   158,162 
Adjusted EBITDAR$58,633  $58,013  $79,756  $84,325 

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for definitions of the Company’s Non-GAAP financial measures.

Definitions

RevPAR
Revenue Per Available Room (“RevPAR”) represents the average revenue earned per available night and can be calculated either by dividing revenue by Bookable Nights, or by multiplying Average Daily Rate by Occupancy Rate. Average Daily Rate represents the average revenue earned per night occupied and is calculated as Revenue divided by Occupied Nights. Occupancy Rate is calculated as Occupied Nights divided by Bookable Nights. Bookable Nights represent the total number of nights available for stays across all Live Units. This excludes nights lost to full building closures of greater than 30 nights. Occupied Nights represent the total number of nights occupied across all Live Units.

Live Units & Total Portfolio
Total Portfolio consists of Live Units and Contracted Units. Live Units are defined as units which are available for guests to book. Contracted Units are units for which Sonder has signed real estate contracts, but are not yet available for guests to book.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) as adjusted to eliminate the impact of net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and certain other items as indicated. The exclusion of these items and other similar items in our non-GAAP presentation should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors as it is the primary operating performance measure that the Company focuses on internally to evaluate its core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA provides a consistent basis for comparison across reporting periods by excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and certain non-recurring or non-operational items, such as stock-based compensation expense, lease adjustment gains, net, cash received for lease terminations, integration costs, loss on preferred stock issuance, gain on foreign exchange, restructuring and other related charges and non-recurring professional fees related to discrete projects such as fees associated with the integration in connection with the strategic licensing agreement with Marriott and restatement activities. It serves as a key measure for the Company to align its financial performance with its internal financial planning and analysis.

Adjusted EBITDAR
Adjusted EBITDAR is defined as Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for operating lease related rent charges. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDAR is meaningful to investors as it is an operating performance measure that further enables the Company to assess its operating performance independent of operating leases, offering insights into its cash flow and performance.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow
Adjusted Free Cash Flow (“Adjusted FCF”) is defined as cash used in operating activities plus cash provided by (used in) investing activities, excluding the impact of lease terminations, restructuring, non-recurring professional fee charges and integration costs related to non-operational activities. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are cash used in operating activities when combined with cash provided by (used in) investing activities. The Company believes Adjusted FCF is meaningful to investors as it is the primary liquidity measure that the Company focuses on internally to evaluate its progress towards the objectives outlined in its Cash Flow Positive Plan. The Company believes that achieving its goals around this measure will put it on a path to financial sustainability and will help fund its future growth. In addition, Adjusted FCF may not provide a complete understanding of the Company’s cash flow as a whole. As such, this measure should be reviewed in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP cash flow.

Presentation of these measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as assumptions about future events. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can generally be identified by terms such as “could,” "estimate," “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” "potentially," or “will” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s financial performance, key performance metrics, operational and strategic initiatives, the Company’s long-term strategic licensing agreement with Marriott, and information concerning possible or assumed future financial or operating results and measures. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and under the heading “Risk Factors” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.sec.gov and are incorporated by reference herein. The forward-looking statements contained herein are only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.


