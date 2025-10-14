Sonder Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonder Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: SOND) (“Sonder” or the “Company”), a leading global brand of premium, design-forward apartments and intimate boutique hotels serving the modern traveler, today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2025, ended June 30, 2025, and filed the related Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the “Q2 2025 Form 10-Q”), which can be found on the Company’s website at investors.sonder.com.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights1

Second Quarter 2025 Year-to-Date Financial Highlights2

Long-Term Strategic Licensing Agreement with Marriott International

Sonder entered into a long-term strategic licensing agreement with Marriott International, Inc. (“Marriott”) in August 2024 and completed the full Marriott integration in the second quarter of 2025. As of June 2025, all Sonder properties are available for booking on Marriott’s digital channels and platform, including Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy® mobile app under the new “Sonder by Marriott Bonvoy” collection. Sonder’s properties also participate in the Marriott Bonvoy® travel platform.

About Sonder

Sonder (NASDAQ: SOND) is a leading global brand of premium, design-forward apartments and intimate boutique hotels serving the modern traveler. Launched in 2014, Sonder offers inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations and innovative, tech-enabled service combined into one seamless experience. Sonder properties are found in prime locations in 37 cities, spanning nine countries, and three continents.

To learn more, visit http://www.sonder.com or follow Sonder on Instagram, LinkedIn or X.

Download the Sonder app on Apple or Google Play.

1 $ figures represent metrics for the three months ended June 30, 2025, except where otherwise noted. % figures represent year-over-year growth for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024.

2 $ figures represent metrics for the six months ended June 30, 2025, except where otherwise noted. % figures represent year-over-year growth for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024.

3 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.





SONDER HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,130 $ 20,786 Restricted cash 43,828 51,268 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 70,958 72,054 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 12,003 13,918 Prepaid expenses 2,597 4,141 Other current assets 11,605 9,733 Total current assets 97,163 99,846 Property and equipment, net 4,387 5,933 Operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets 882,139 1,013,854 Other non-current assets 21,118 17,544 Total assets $ 1,004,807 $ 1,137,177 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 49,193 $ 33,724 Accrued liabilities 36,167 32,621 Taxes payable 23,471 22,224 Deferred revenue 96,150 71,729 Other current liabilities 19,822 5,513 Current portion of long-term debt 1,000 1,000 Current operating lease liabilities 162,349 171,736 Total current liabilities 388,152 338,547 Non-current operating lease liabilities 867,816 1,009,169 Long-term debt, net 217,922 217,236 Other non-current liabilities 16,142 8,113 Total liabilities 1,490,032 1,573,065 Mezzanine equity: Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock 230,212 162,907 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 971,552 977,112 Cumulative translation adjustment (2,704 ) 7,360 Accumulated deficit (1,684,286 ) (1,583,268 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (715,437 ) (598,795 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 1,004,807 $ 1,137,177





SONDER HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 147,085 $ 164,601 $ 265,941 $ 298,080 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 80,975 94,652 177,824 195,015 Operations and support 37,996 46,411 76,028 96,391 General and administrative 6,740 29,272 33,557 53,557 Research and development 3,863 4,393 7,801 9,064 Sales and marketing 17,707 21,572 33,029 40,821 Integration costs 2,143 — 3,682 — Restructuring and other charges 4,541 — 4,541 2,592 Total costs and operating expenses 153,965 196,300 336,462 397,440 Loss from operations (6,880 ) (31,699 ) (70,521 ) (99,360 ) Interest expense, net 1,648 8,016 11,097 15,339 Lease adjustment gains, net (5,325 ) (71,123 ) (16,463 ) (95,024 ) Loss on preferred stock issuance 43,842 — 43,842 — Other income, net (2,342 ) (1,576 ) (8,516 ) (2,359 ) Total non-operating expense (income), net 37,823 (64,683 ) 29,960 (82,044 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (44,703 ) 32,984 (100,481 ) (17,316 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (180 ) 237 537 424 Net income (loss) $ (44,523 ) $ 32,747 $ (101,018 ) $ (17,740 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share $ (3.96 ) $ 2.94 $ (8.44 ) $ (1.59 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) $ (44,523 ) $ 32,747 $ (101,018 ) $ (17,740 ) Change in foreign currency translation adjustment (6,865 ) 1,395 (10,064 ) 806 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (51,388 ) $ 34,142 $ (111,082 ) $ (16,934 )





SONDER HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (101,018 ) $ (17,740 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,586 9,965 Stock-based compensation 803 4,788 Amortization of operating lease ROU assets 64,845 89,252 Lease adjustment gains, net (16,463 ) (95,024 ) Gain on foreign exchange (7,181 ) (1,058 ) Capitalization of paid-in-kind interest on long-term debt 11,555 13,385 Credit loss expense 1,366 483 Amortization of debt discounts/premium and issuance costs 506 1,625 Loss on preferred stock issuance 43,842 — Other non-cash activities (811 ) 1,341 Changes in: Accounts receivable 1,190 (3,003 ) Prepaid expenses 1,577 (203 ) Other current and non-current assets (3,303 ) (224 ) Accounts payable 13,959 9,283 Accrued liabilities 2,978 929 Taxes payable 21 1,639 Deferred revenue 24,106 14,843 Operating lease ROU assets and operating lease liabilities, net (69,831 ) (103,560 ) Other current and non-current liabilities 3,302 192 Net cash used in operating activities (23,971 ) (73,087 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (2,653 ) (2,092 ) Proceeds on the disposition of property and equipment 450 — Proceeds of key money investment 7,500 — Capitalization of internal-use software — (117 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,297 (2,209 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of debt (500 ) (505 ) Proceeds from debt financing — 10,000 Payment of debt issuance costs — (578 ) Proceeds from preferred stock issuance 17,980 — Net cash provided by financing activities 17,480 8,917 Effects of foreign exchange on cash 98 (995 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,096 ) (67,374 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 72,054 136,497 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year $ 70,958 $ 69,123





SONDER HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Reconciliation of Cash Used in Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (“Adjusted FCF”) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash used in operating activities $ (19,618 ) $ (32,778 ) $ (23,971 ) $ (73,087 ) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 6,256 (1,493 ) 5,297 (2,209 ) FCF, including cash paid for lease terminations, restructuring, and professional fees (13,362 ) (34,271 ) (18,674 ) (75,296 ) Cash received from key money investment (7,500 ) — (7,500 ) — Cash received for lease terminations (800 ) — (3,750 ) — Cash paid for lease termination costs 464 2,243 1,325 12,769 Cash paid for restructuring costs 2,693 712 2,693 2,439 Cash paid for non-recurring professional fees — 6,624 — 6,877 Cash paid for integration costs 1,012 — 1,555 — Adjusted FCF $ (17,493 ) $ (24,692 ) $ (24,351 ) $ (53,211 )





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ (44,523 ) $ 32,747 $ (101,018 ) $ (17,740 ) Interest expense, net 1,648 8,016 11,097 15,339 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (180 ) 237 537 424 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,995 4,992 4,586 9,965 EBITDA (41,060 ) 45,992 (84,798 ) 7,988 Stock-based compensation (1,466 ) 1,779 803 4,788 Lease adjustment gains, net (5,325 ) (71,123 ) (16,463 ) (95,024 ) Cash received for lease terminations (800 ) — (3,750 ) — Integration costs 2,143 — 3,682 — Loss on preferred stock issuance 43,842 — 43,842 — Restructuring and other charges 4,541 — 4,541 2,592 Non-recurring professional fees — 6,624 — 6,877 Gain on foreign exchange (4,503 ) (839 ) (7,181 ) (1,058 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,628 ) $ (17,567 ) $ (59,324 ) $ (73,837 )





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDAR Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,628 ) $ (17,567 ) $ (59,324 ) $ (73,837 ) Operating lease related rent charges 61,261 75,580 139,080 158,162 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 58,633 $ 58,013 $ 79,756 $ 84,325

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for definitions of the Company’s Non-GAAP financial measures.





Definitions

RevPAR

Revenue Per Available Room (“RevPAR”) represents the average revenue earned per available night and can be calculated either by dividing revenue by Bookable Nights, or by multiplying Average Daily Rate by Occupancy Rate. Average Daily Rate represents the average revenue earned per night occupied and is calculated as Revenue divided by Occupied Nights. Occupancy Rate is calculated as Occupied Nights divided by Bookable Nights. Bookable Nights represent the total number of nights available for stays across all Live Units. This excludes nights lost to full building closures of greater than 30 nights. Occupied Nights represent the total number of nights occupied across all Live Units.

Live Units & Total Portfolio

Total Portfolio consists of Live Units and Contracted Units. Live Units are defined as units which are available for guests to book. Contracted Units are units for which Sonder has signed real estate contracts, but are not yet available for guests to book.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) as adjusted to eliminate the impact of net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and certain other items as indicated. The exclusion of these items and other similar items in our non-GAAP presentation should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors as it is the primary operating performance measure that the Company focuses on internally to evaluate its core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA provides a consistent basis for comparison across reporting periods by excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and certain non-recurring or non-operational items, such as stock-based compensation expense, lease adjustment gains, net, cash received for lease terminations, integration costs, loss on preferred stock issuance, gain on foreign exchange, restructuring and other related charges and non-recurring professional fees related to discrete projects such as fees associated with the integration in connection with the strategic licensing agreement with Marriott and restatement activities. It serves as a key measure for the Company to align its financial performance with its internal financial planning and analysis.

Adjusted EBITDAR

Adjusted EBITDAR is defined as Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for operating lease related rent charges. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDAR is meaningful to investors as it is an operating performance measure that further enables the Company to assess its operating performance independent of operating leases, offering insights into its cash flow and performance.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (“Adjusted FCF”) is defined as cash used in operating activities plus cash provided by (used in) investing activities, excluding the impact of lease terminations, restructuring, non-recurring professional fee charges and integration costs related to non-operational activities. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are cash used in operating activities when combined with cash provided by (used in) investing activities. The Company believes Adjusted FCF is meaningful to investors as it is the primary liquidity measure that the Company focuses on internally to evaluate its progress towards the objectives outlined in its Cash Flow Positive Plan. The Company believes that achieving its goals around this measure will put it on a path to financial sustainability and will help fund its future growth. In addition, Adjusted FCF may not provide a complete understanding of the Company’s cash flow as a whole. As such, this measure should be reviewed in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP cash flow.

Presentation of these measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

