Toll Brothers Announces Overbrook Estates is Now Open in Huntersville, North Carolina

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury home community, Overbrook Estates, is now open in Huntersville, North Carolina. This Charlotte-area community features three collections of single-family homes convenient to Uptown Charlotte and just minutes from Lake Norman and Birkdale Village. The Sales Center is now open at 14107 Ervin Cook Road in Huntersville.





Overbrook Estates offers an exceptional blend of serene natural surroundings and modern convenience. Homes in this community range from approximately 3,030 to 3,900+ square feet and feature flexible floor plans with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 2- and 3-car garages. The community’s three distinct home collections provide a variety of architectural styles, including modern farmhouse, transitional, and contemporary designs. Pricing starts from the mid-$600,000s.

Amenities at Overbrook Estates will include a future pool, cabana, tot lot, walking trails, and direct access to the McDowell Creek Greenway. The location near Interstate 77 offers convenient access to local shopping, dining, and entertainment, making it an ideal choice for home shoppers seeking both comfort and convenience.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"Toll Brothers is proud to announce the opening of sales at Overbrook Estates, a premier new community in Huntersville, North Carolina," said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. "Just minutes from Birkdale Village and Lake Norman, with a resort-style clubhouse and pool, direct access to the greenway system, and a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere, Overbrook Estates is where luxury living meets everyday convenience."

For more information on Overbrook Estates and other Toll Brothers communities in North Carolina, visit TollBrothers.com/NC or call (866) 232-1719.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58e5c913-1ce1-47c0-a4a1-e34658fbcf0f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/593f677a-e8a5-42ac-858f-088b83fa7fe6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4eba9f8e-0a5b-47cf-87d4-66aeb0f1a090

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)