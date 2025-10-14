Skyline Exhibits Launches Exhibit Studio, An Online Digital Design Tool for Trade Show Booths

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Exhibits, a leading provider of custom modular exhibits and trade show experiences, today announced the launch of Exhibit Studio. This innovative digital design tool empowers exhibitors to create and customize trade show booths online. The platform initially features Skyline's line of ExhibitNow exhibit kits, with plans to expand to additional exhibit lines in future phases.

Exhibit Studio transforms the customized booth design process by providing an interactive, user-friendly platform that eliminates complicated forms and lengthy email exchanges. Exhibitors can now experiment in real-time, creating customized booth designs that reflect their unique brand identity within minutes. The platform makes professional, customized booth design achievable for exhibitors of all sizes, proving that a distinctive trade show presence doesn't require an unlimited budget.

"You asked, we delivered," said Wendy Gibson, CMO at Skyline Exhibits. "Exhibit Studio is more than a booth design tool—it’s a creative playground for marketers who live and breathe exhibiting. With real-time customizations and an interactive visual experience, your booth design comes to life instantly. It’s a revolutionary way to explore, experiment, and craft a booth that not only stands out but also reflects your vision."

The platform's intuitive three-step process guides users through booth selection, customization, and quote generation. Users begin by choosing from Skyline's full selection of ExhibitNow kits, then customize graphics and colors with instant visual updates. The final step allows users to submit their finished design and receive pricing and timeline information from Skyline's team.

As one source for all exhibiting needs, Skyline designs and manufactures custom modular exhibits and offers a full range of services to create high-impact, sustainable trade show experiences. With over 45 years of experience in designing, manufacturing, building, and managing exhibits of all sizes, Skyline helps exhibitors elevate their brand, engage attendees, and achieve their business objectives. For more information, visit skyline.com.