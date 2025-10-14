STX Next Launches ChatGPT App Development Services as $40B Market Opens to Developers

Poznań, Wielkopolskie , Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STX Next today launched specialized ChatGPT app development services following OpenAI's October 6th release of the Apps SDK to developers. The agency's market analysis suggests ChatGPT apps could generate up to $40 billion in annual developer revenue if adoption mirrors early App Store patterns

ChatGPT's 800 million weekly active users provide developers with immediate distribution 133 times larger than the iPhone's estimated 6 million users when the App Store launched in July 2008.

"We've already received inquiries from companies since the SDK opened," says Łukasz Koczwara, CTO at STX Next. "The early pattern we're seeing is companies approaching ChatGPT app development like mobile app development when conversational interfaces require different architecture."





What Launch Partners Reveal About ChatGPT App Success

STX Next analyzed the seven launch partners OpenAI selected—Booking.com, Zillow, Spotify, Canva, Coursera, Figma, and Expedia—to identify patterns in successful ChatGPT app development:

Intent-based surfacing – Apps appear when contextually relevant (Spotify surfaces when users mention needing a playlist)

Proprietary data integration – Apps deliver personalized results using backend systems (Zillow shows listings matching conversation context)

Filtered decision-making – Apps present curated options rather than comprehensive results (Booking.com shows three hotels, not 50)

"These patterns inform how we approach ChatGPT app development for clients," says Łukasz.





Industries Suited for ChatGPT App Development

Based on launch partner analysis, STX Next identified industries with characteristics suited to ChatGPT apps:

Legal services, healthcare scheduling, B2B procurement, financial planning, recruiting, home services, and corporate travel management share attributes visible in OpenAI's partner selection: high transaction frequency, proprietary data that enables personalization, and workflows that simplify through conversation.

Companies in these industries exploring ChatGPT app development can use STX Next's experts help to estimate potential market opportunity: https://www.stxnext.com/solutions/chatgpt-app





ChatGPT App Development Services: Model Context Protocol Architecture

STX Next's ChatGPT app development services include three tiers based on integration complexity:

Intent Capture Apps (4-8 weeks) – Natural language interpretation, single backend integration

Proprietary Data Apps (8-14 weeks) – Multi-source integration, user authentication systems

Enterprise Integration Apps (14+ weeks) – CRM/ERP connections, custom security protocols

All ChatGPT app development projects use Model Context Protocol (MCP) architecture—the open standard underlying OpenAI's Apps SDK. MCP-compatible apps deploy across ChatGPT and future AI platforms without platform-specific rebuilding.

"Model Context Protocol is essential for ChatGPT app development," says Łukasz. "Building MCP-native means companies deploy to ChatGPT today, Claude or Gemini tomorrow, using the same codebase."





Key Considerations for ChatGPT App Development

Companies evaluating ChatGPT app development should consider:

Whether their app delivers value through conversation versus visual interfaces

If they have proprietary data that enables personalized responses

Whether their workflow compresses or expands in conversational format

If their architecture supports Model Context Protocol for multi-platform deployment





Availability

STX Next's ChatGPT app development services are available immediately. Companies can schedule a 45-minute technical consultation for category analysis, technical feasibility review, and ChatGPT app development timeline estimates.

About STX Next

STX Next is one of Europe's leading software development companies, specializing in AI consultancy, data engineering, and integrating AI systems. They partner with startups, SMBs, and enterprise companies across various sectors, including financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and energy. Following OpenAI's release of its Apps SDK in October 2025, STX Next also launched dedicated services for developing ChatGPT apps.

