LGI Homes Debuts Four New Floor Plans at Oquirrh Mountain Ranch in Eagle Mountain, Utah

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) unveils four brand-new floor plans at Oquirrh Mountain Ranch, a stunning new home community in Eagle Mountain, Utah.

Nestled in a scenic, family-friendly setting with quick access to Salt Lake City, Oquirrh Mountain Ranch offers quiet suburban living with convenient access to top employers, shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation.

“With these new floor plans, we’re offering homebuyers in Eagle Mountain more choices than ever before,” said Nick Smith, Vice President of Sales at LGI Homes. “From open-concept living areas and walk-out basements to upgraded finishes included at no extra cost, these homes are designed to fit the needs of today’s families while providing exceptional value in one of Utah’s most desirable locations.”

Designed with today’s homebuyers in mind, these new layouts combine functionality, comfort, and lasting value:

The Delano : A thoughtfully designed two-story home with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and 1,791 square feet. Featuring an upstairs loft, this layout provides families with the flexibility and comfort they need.

: A thoughtfully designed two-story home with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and 1,791 square feet. Featuring an upstairs loft, this layout provides families with the flexibility and comfort they need. The Granite : Offering four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and 1,975 square feet, this two-story plan includes an open deck and covered porch, perfect for enjoying an afternoon breeze.

: Offering four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and 1,975 square feet, this two-story plan includes an open deck and covered porch, perfect for enjoying an afternoon breeze. The Hilgard : With 2,064 square feet, this spacious home includes four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and bright, open-concept living areas ideal for both gatherings and everyday comfort.

: With 2,064 square feet, this spacious home includes four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and bright, open-concept living areas ideal for both gatherings and everyday comfort. The Red Rock: Designed for larger households, this plan features five bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and 2,662 square feet, delivering space and functionality for family living, including a downstairs flex room, expansive covered porch and walk-in pantry.

Each new home also includes an unfinished basement, providing flexibility to suit your lifestyle. Whether it becomes a game room, home gym, or extra space for entertaining, this area gives families the freedom to create a space they’ll truly enjoy.

Every home at Oquirrh Mountain Ranch comes equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, which includes a range of high-end upgrades at no additional cost. Homebuyers will enjoy features such as stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and upper wood cabinetry with crown molding. Smart-home enhancements like USB outlets and a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener come standard, as well as energy-efficient touches like Low-E double-pane windows, LED lighting, and programmable thermostats.

These new floor plans start in the mid-$500s. To learn more about the new floor plans or to schedule a private tour at Oquirrh Mountain Ranch, call (855) 545-1910 ext. 81 or visit LGIHomes.com/OquirrhMountainRanch.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

