Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Third Quarter Ended August 31, 2025

DELSON, Quebec, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2025.
For the three months ended August 31, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $3.7 million or $0.45 per share compared to net earnings of $5.8 million or $0.68 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $142 million compared to $140 million last year.
For the nine months ended August 31, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $3.9 million or $0.47 per share compared to net earnings of $11 million or $1.29 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $406 million compared to $385 million last year.
In the third quarter of 2025, Goodfellow navigated on-going varying economic conditions nationally by focusing on disciplined cost management, margin protection, and targeted growth opportunities in value-added products and specialty markets. These measures, combined with its diversified business model and customer-focused approach, resulted in higher turnover and sales.
The Board of Directors declared an eligible dividend of $0.35 per share payable on November 11, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 28, 2025. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.
About Goodfellow
Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.
|GOODFELLOW INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2025 and 2024
|(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
|Unaudited
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
|August 31
2025
|August 31
2024
|August 31
2025
|August 31
2024
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Sales
|141,910
|139,668
|406,030
|385,336
|Expenses
|Cost of goods sold
|106,690
|105,280
|312,594
|294,025
|Selling, administrative and general expenses
|28,779
|25,447
|84,719
|74,439
|Net financial costs
|1,242
|955
|3,240
|1,662
|136,711
|131,682
|400,553
|370,126
|Earnings before income taxes
|5,199
|7,986
|5,477
|15,210
|Income taxes
|1,456
|2,236
|1,534
|4,259
|Total comprehensive income
|3,743
|5,750
|3,943
|10,951
|Net earnings per share – Basic
|0.45
|0.68
|0.47
|1.29
|Net earnings per share – Diluted
|0.44
|0.68
|0.47
|1.29
|GOODFELLOW INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|(in thousands of dollars)
|Unaudited
|As at
|As at
|As at
|August 31
2025
|November 30
2024
|August 31
2024
|$
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash
|4,098
|5,314
|6,273
|Trade and other receivables
|64,632
|56,601
|73,775
|Income taxes receivable
|5,003
|6,634
|4,849
|Inventories
|148,403
|131,284
|131,853
|Prepaid expenses
|1,640
|4,047
|2,101
|Total Current Assets
|223,776
|203,880
|218,851
|Non-Current Assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|42,545
|43,883
|43,610
|Intangible assets
|483
|896
|1,044
|Right-of-use assets
|20,356
|19,936
|15,818
|Defined benefit plan asset
|21,385
|21,925
|15,325
|Other assets
|1,885
|1,336
|1,343
|Total Non-Current Assets
|86,654
|87,976
|77,140
|Total Assets
|310,430
|291,856
|295,991
|Liabilities
|Current Liabilities
|Bank indebtedness
|22,000
|5,913
|21,636
|Trade and other payables
|50,234
|49,028
|50,043
|Provision
|804
|930
|1,747
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|6,562
|6,271
|5,326
|Total Current Liabilities
|79,600
|62,142
|78,752
|Non-Current Liabilities
|Lease liabilities
|15,447
|15,203
|11,966
|Deferred income taxes
|8,303
|8,303
|4,112
|Total Non-Current Liabilities
|23,750
|23,506
|16,078
|Total Liabilities
|103,350
|85,648
|94,830
|Shareholders’ Equity
|Share capital
|9,214
|9,309
|9,337
|Retained earnings
|197,866
|196,899
|191,824
|207,080
|206,208
|201,161
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|310,430
|291,856
|295,991
|GOODFELLOW INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024
|(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
|
|August 31
2025
|August 31
2024
|August 31
2025
|August 31
2024
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Operating Activities
|Net earnings
|3,743
|5,750
|3,943
|10,951
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation and amortization of:
|Property, plant and equipment
|1,308
|1,099
|3,857
|2,816
|Intangible assets
|147
|148
|438
|443
|Right-of-use assets
|1,597
|1,266
|4,607
|3,389
|Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(3)
|(18)
|(12)
|(95)
|Provision
|16
|(1,027)
|(126)
|(1,042)
|Income taxes
|1,456
|2,236
|1,534
|4,259
|Interest expense
|610
|519
|1,442
|894
|Interest on lease liabilities
|362
|212
|1,068
|486
|Funding in excess (deficit) of pension plan expense
|169
|(61)
|540
|22
|Share-based compensation
|89
|-
|89
|-
|Other
|(4)
|(19)
|(185)
|(11)
|9,490
|10,105
|17,195
|22,112
|Changes in non-cash working capital items
|30,034
|17,964
|(21,600)
|(38,912)
|Interest paid
|(979)
|(706)
|(2,447)
|(1,413)
|Income taxes recovered (paid)
|107
|201
|97
|(2,822)
|29,162
|17,459
|(23,950)
|(43,147)
|Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|38,652
|27,564
|(6,755)
|(21,035)
|Financing Activities
|Net (decrease) increase in bank loans
|-
|(6,000)
|2,000
|-
|Net (decrease) increase in CORRA loans
|(35,000)
|(3,000)
|20,000
|15,000
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(1,488)
|(1,322)
|(4,307)
|(3,778)
|Redemption of shares
|(216)
|(368)
|(1,055)
|(537)
|Dividends paid
|-
|-
|(2,105)
|(4,256)
|Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|(36,704)
|(10,690)
|14,533
|6,429
|Investing Activities
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(1,009)
|(10,082)
|(2,519)
|(13,982)
|Increase in intangible assets
|(15)
|-
|(25)
|-
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|3
|22
|12
|412
|Other assets
|9
|(116)
|(549)
|(566)
|Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|(1,012)
|(10,176)
|(3,081)
|(14,136)
|Net cash (outflow) inflow
|936
|6,698
|4,697
|(28,742)
|Cash position, beginning of period
|3,162
|(7,061)
|(599)
|28,379
|Cash position, end of period
|4,098
|(363)
|4,098
|(363)
|Cash position is comprised of
|Cash
|4,098
|6,273
|4,098
|6,273
|Bank overdraft
|-
|(6,636)
|-
|(6,636)
|4,098
|(363)
|4,098
|(363)
|GOODFELLOW INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
|For the nine months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024
|(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
|Share
Capital
|Retained
Earnings
|Total
|$
|$
|$
|Balance as at November 30, 2023
|9,379
|185,624
|195,003
|Net earnings
|-
|10,951
|10,951
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|10,951
|10,951
|Dividend
|-
|(4,256)
|(4,256)
|Redemption of Shares
|(42)
|(495)
|(537)
|Balance as at August 31, 2024
|9,337
|191,824
|201,161
|Balance as at November 30, 2024
|9,309
|196,899
|206,208
|Net earnings
|-
|3,943
|3,943
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|3,943
|3,943
|Dividend
|-
|(2,105)
|(2,105)
|Share-based compensation
|-
|89
|89
|Redemption of Shares
|(95)
|(960)
|(1,055)
|Balance as at August 31, 2025
|9,214
|197,866
|207,080
|From:
|Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511
F: 450 635-3730
info@goodfellowinc.com