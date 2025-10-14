Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Third Quarter Ended August 31, 2025

 | Source: Goodfellow Inc. Goodfellow Inc.

DELSON, Quebec, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2025.

For the three months ended August 31, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $3.7 million or $0.45 per share compared to net earnings of $5.8 million or $0.68 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $142 million compared to $140 million last year.

For the nine months ended August 31, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $3.9 million or $0.47 per share compared to net earnings of $11 million or $1.29 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $406 million compared to $385 million last year.

In the third quarter of 2025, Goodfellow navigated on-going varying economic conditions nationally by focusing on disciplined cost management, margin protection, and targeted growth opportunities in value-added products and specialty markets. These measures, combined with its diversified business model and customer-focused approach, resulted in higher turnover and sales.

The Board of Directors declared an eligible dividend of $0.35 per share payable on November 11, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 28, 2025. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2025 and 2024
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited

 For the three months endedFor the nine months ended
 August 31
2025		August 31
2024		August 31
2025		August 31
2024
 $$$$
     
Sales 141,910139,668406,030 385,336
Expenses    
Cost of goods sold106,690 105,280312,594 294,025
Selling, administrative and general expenses28,779 25,44784,719 74,439
Net financial costs1,242 9553,2401,662
 136,711 131,682400,553370,126
     
Earnings before income taxes5,1997,9865,47715,210
     
Income taxes1,456 2,2361,534 4,259
     
Total comprehensive income3,743 5,7503,943 10,951
     
     
Net earnings per share – Basic0.450.680.471.29
Net earnings per share – Diluted0.440.680.471.29


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited

 As atAs atAs at
 August 31
2025		November 30
2024		August 31
2024
 $$$
Assets    
Current Assets   
Cash4,098 5,3146,273
Trade and other receivables64,632 56,60173,775
Income taxes receivable5,003 6,6344,849
Inventories148,403 131,284131,853
Prepaid expenses1,640 4,0472,101
Total Current Assets223,776 203,880218,851
    
Non-Current Assets   
Property, plant and equipment42,545 43,88343,610
Intangible assets483 8961,044
Right-of-use assets20,356 19,93615,818
Defined benefit plan asset21,385 21,92515,325
Other assets1,8851,3361,343
Total Non-Current Assets86,654 87,97677,140
Total Assets310,430291,856295,991
    
Liabilities   
Current Liabilities   
Bank indebtedness22,0005,91321,636
Trade and other payables50,23449,02850,043
Provision804 9301,747
Current portion of lease liabilities6,562 6,2715,326
Total Current Liabilities79,60062,14278,752
    
Non-Current Liabilities   
Lease liabilities15,447 15,20311,966
Deferred income taxes8,3038,3034,112
Total Non-Current Liabilities23,750 23,50616,078
Total Liabilities103,350 85,64894,830
    
Shareholders’ Equity   
Share capital9,2149,3099,337
Retained earnings197,866196,899191,824
 207,080206,208201,161
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity310,430291,856295,991


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited

For the three months endedFor the nine months ended
 

 		August 31
2025		August 31
2024		August 31
2025		August 31
2024
 $$$$
Operating Activities    
Net earnings3,7435,7503,94310,951
Adjustments for:    
     Depreciation and amortization of:    
          Property, plant and equipment1,3081,0993,8572,816
          Intangible assets147 148438 443
          Right-of-use assets1,597 1,2664,607 3,389
     Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(3)(18)(12)(95)
     Provision16 (1,027)(126)(1,042)
     Income taxes1,456 2,2361,534 4,259
     Interest expense610 5191,442 894
     Interest on lease liabilities362 2121,068 486
     Funding in excess (deficit) of pension plan expense169 (61)540 22
     Share-based compensation89-89-
     Other(4)(19)(185)(11)
 9,490 10,10517,195 22,112
     
Changes in non-cash working capital items30,03417,964(21,600)(38,912)
Interest paid(979)(706)(2,447)(1,413)
Income taxes recovered (paid)10720197(2,822)
 29,16217,459(23,950)(43,147)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 38,65227,564(6,755)(21,035)
     
Financing Activities    
Net (decrease) increase in bank loans-(6,000)2,000-
Net (decrease) increase in CORRA loans(35,000)(3,000)20,00015,000
Payment of lease liabilities(1,488)(1,322)(4,307)(3,778)
Redemption of shares(216)(368)(1,055)(537)
Dividends paid--(2,105)(4,256)
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities (36,704)(10,690)14,5336,429
     
Investing Activities    
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(1,009)(10,082)(2,519)(13,982)
Increase in intangible assets(15)-(25)-
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment32212412
Other assets9(116)(549)(566)
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (1,012)(10,176)(3,081)(14,136)
     
Net cash (outflow) inflow9366,6984,697(28,742)
Cash position, beginning of period3,162 (7,061)(599)28,379
Cash position, end of period4,098(363)4,098(363)
     
Cash position is comprised of    
Cash4,098 6,2734,098 6,273
Bank overdraft-(6,636)-(6,636)
 4,098(363)4,098(363)



GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
For the nine months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited



 Share
Capital		Retained
Earnings		Total
 $$$
    
Balance as at November 30, 20239,379185,624195,003
    
Net earnings-10,95110,951
    
Total comprehensive income-10,95110,951
    
Dividend-(4,256)(4,256)
Redemption of Shares(42)(495)(537)
    
Balance as at August 31, 20249,337191,824201,161
    
    
    
Balance as at November 30, 20249,309196,899206,208
    
Net earnings -3,9433,943
    
Total comprehensive income -3,9433,943
    
Dividend-(2,105)(2,105)
Share-based compensation -8989
Redemption of Shares (95)(960)(1,055)
    
Balance as at August 31, 20259,214197,866207,080


From:Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511
F: 450 635-3730
info@goodfellowinc.com 

         


Tags

Goodfellow quarter quarterly third Dividend trimestre troisieme Dividende

Related Links