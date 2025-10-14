World's first mobile industrial CT: German tech firm demonstrates AI-automated testing system

Blankenburg, Sachsen-Anhalt , Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microvista GmbH from Blankenburg (Germany) has developed SCANEXPRESS, a mobile high-performance CT system that is fundamentally changing industrial quality assurance. Instead of having to transport components to external testing laboratories, computer tomography can now be performed directly at the point of use – mobile, flexible, and resource-efficient.





This opens up new possibilities, especially in industries such as automotive, mechanical engineering, and medical technology: complex structures and materials can be analyzed non-destructively, testing processes can be accelerated, and production downtime can be avoided. Particularly valuable is the fact that SCANEXPRESS enables automated testing in near real time, reliably handles large batches, and can be rented flexibly – a decisive advantage for fast, efficient series testing. The solution also offers advantages from a sustainability perspective, as it reduces transport and associated emissions.

“With SCANEXPRESS, we have created a solution that makes state-of-the-art CT technology mobile and flexible. Our customers benefit from less logistics, lower costs, and faster results,” explains Prof. Dr. Lutz Hagner, Founder of Microvista GmbH.

In November 2025, after successful customer deployments, the SCANEXPRESS will be back on display at the Blankenburg site. This will give editorial teams and trade journalists the opportunity to gain an insight into how mobile CT systems work and how they can be used.

Technical key data at a glance:

Two versions available (Long & Compact)

Voxel size up to 36 µm (Long)

Maximum energy up to 225 kV/ 10mA und 320kv/5mA

Suitable for plastics, light and heavy metals, and ceramics

Automated evaluation and report generation

Connectivity via LTE & satellite for flexible locations

With this innovation, Microvista demonstrates how medium-sized companies from Germany can provide decisive impetus for the future of industrial quality assurance.

About Microvista GmbH:

Microvista GmbH is a specialized service provider for industrial computed tomography solutions with over 10 years of experience. It focuses on automated, non-destructive testing methods for fast and economical quality control. With the versatile application possibilities of industrial CT testing, Microvista offers customized solutions for the analysis and testing of series, batches or random samples - for almost all materials and component sizes.

Thanks to optimized processes and AI-supported evaluation solutions, Microvista significantly reduces inspection costs and enables fast, precise inspection that ensures high production quality. With innovative approaches such as the specially developed CT evaluation software or the rentable mobile CT system SCANEXPRESS, the company offers flexible full service “Anywhere. Anytime. Fast.” and supports companies of all sizes and industries - from prototype development to series production.

With headquarters in Blankenburg (Harz) in Germany and customers from a wide range of sectors such as automotive, heavy metal and light metal casting, additive manufacturing and archaeology, Microvista is an internationally recognized partner.

