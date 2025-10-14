INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - LNTH

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Lantheus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until November 10, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Lantheus securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On May 7, 2025, Lantheus reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, which fell short of market expectations. Lantheus announced, among other items, that sales of its radiopharmaceutical oncology product Pylarify had decreased year-over-year due to an alleged “temporal competitive disruption.” The Company further reduced its previous full-year projections due to Pylarify’s shortfall.

On this news, Lantheus’s stock price fell $24.35 per share, or 23.23%, to close at $80.49 per share on May 7, 2025.

Then, on August 6, 2026, Lantheus announced disappointing second quarter 2025 results, revealing earnings-per-share (“EPS”) and revenue figures that missed expectations. Once again, Lantheus significantly lowered growth expectations for Pylarify, sales of which had fallen 8.3% year-over-year, and further lowered the Company’s full-year 2025 projections. Lantheus attributed its results in part to ongoing competition, which impacted Pylarify’s pricing dynamics.

On this news, Lantheus’s stock price fell $20.76 per share, or 28.58%, to close at $51.87 per share on August 6, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980