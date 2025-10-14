Regulated Digital Asset Venues Launch GRADE to Create a Global ‘Passport’ for Tokenized Securities

“Submit once, review many” information standard, led by Particula and Hydra X, aims to cut duplication and accelerate cross-border listings - without compromising venue autonomy.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of digital asset venues announces the launch of the Global Regulated Asset & Digital Exchange Alliance (GRADE), an initiative to harmonize and streamline cross-jurisdiction listings for tokenized securities. Initial participants include Hydra X, Particula, Mio3, 21X, Black Manta, Assetera, Texture Capital, Sologenic and INX (ACQ. by Republic).



Today's digital asset market is hampered by regulatory fragmentation. Issuers face a costly and repetitive process of submitting similar information to multiple venues, while exchanges struggle with inconsistent disclosures. This friction stifles the growth of a truly global market.

“We’ve all seen incredible, regulated assets trapped in liquidity silos because cross-border listings are too complex,” said Mark Tang, VP at HydraX. “GRADE is about building the essential plumbing for a unified global market. By standardizing the flow of information, we are finally creating the conditions for true, network-wide liquidity.”

How the GRADE’s ‘Eligibility Passport’ works:

Single information pack: Issuers submit one standardised due-diligence pack to the GRADE coordinator (Particula).



Multi-venue assessment: The pack is validated and mapped against each member venue’s rulebook; venues retain full discretion on eligibility and listing.



More clarity: Issuers gain a clear view of where they qualify and what gaps remain.





“Issuers and exchanges are wasting invaluable resources on redundant paperwork,” said Nadine Wilke, Co-Founder of Particula. “Our role is to replace that inefficiency with trust and speed. The Eligibility Passport’ standardizes information, not rules, allowing each exchange to maintain its autonomy while benefiting from a single, reliable source of truth. It’s a simple change that unlocks massive network effects.”

Julio Valdes, CEO of Mio3, added, “For an exchange, the two most valuable commodities are high-quality assets and time. GRADE delivers both. It gives us access to a global pipeline of vetted assets while slashing the operational overhead of due diligence. This alliance is a pragmatic step towards building a truly global and efficient market for our clients.”

GRADE is run by its founding members. A governing board and expert committees ensure the alliance is steered by the very market participants it serves. Membership is open to regulated venues and qualified infrastructure partners. GRADE aims to be the go-to authority on practical guidance for tokenised-asset listings and product diversification.

About GRADE

The Global Regulated Asset & Digital Exchange Alliance (GRADE) is a coalition of regulated exchanges dedicated to creating one trusted, efficient global market for digital assets. Our mission is to replace friction with flow, connecting markets and enabling cross-border access to regulated digital assets. For more information, visit www.gradealliance.xyz.

About Particula

Particula is the prime rating provider for digital assets, transforming complex on- and off-chain data into actionable insights. They deliver next-generation risk ratings and comprehensive analyses, spanning technical, economic, governance, and compliance dimensions - providing the clarity and confidence needed to navigate the complexities of digital finance. For more information, visit our website or Linkedin .

About Hydra X

Hydra X is a regulated capital markets infrastructure company, developing technology and financial services to power the next generation of tokenized financial markets. Its comprehensive solutions span the entire capital markets lifecycle, from securitization, primary issuance and secondary trading, to custody and settlement.

As a regulated digital asset custodian licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Hydra X provides institutional-grade custodial services for a broad range of digital assets.

For more information, visit our website or Linkedin .



