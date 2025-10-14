Texas Precious Metals Launches Official UFC® Silver Coin Collection

SHINER, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Precious Metals, a leading U.S. precious metals dealer, is proud to announce the launch of the UFC® Silver Coin Collection, honoring some of the most iconic athletes in UFC history.

The debut release features two Reverse Proof 1 oz silver coins celebrating legendary UFC Hall of Famers Bas Rutten, a former UFC heavyweight champion and MMA pioneer, and Mark Kerr, two-time UFC heavyweight tournament winner and wrestling powerhouse. Each collectible silver coin showcases detailed artwork capturing the legacy and fighting spirit of these UFC greats.

“These coins are a valuable way to honor the history and legacy of UFC champions,” said Rutten. “I am humbled and grateful to be part of this collection.”

Each UFC silver coin is struck from 1 troy ounce of .999 fine silver and is IRA-eligible. The obverse of each silver coin showcases the official UFC® logo along with recognizable design elements such as the world-famous Octagon and chain-link pattern, while the reverse highlights a featured athlete.





The coins are available in UFC-branded display boxes on the UFC Collection page at www.TexMetals.com.

“We’re excited to launch this collection for both bullion investors and UFC fans. The enduring nature of silver is the perfect medium for memorializing these UFC legends,” said Tarek Saab, CEO and co-founder of Texas Precious Metals.



Continuing the series, Texas Precious Metals will soon introduce a 1 oz silver coin honoring Georges St-Pierre (GSP), widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

About Texas Precious Metals: Established in 2011, Texas Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals companies in the world. As a market maker for gold and silver coins and bars, the company services retail, wholesale, and institutional clients. The company’s online retail platform, texmetals.com, world-class depository, and fulfillment and logistics service center have been widely praised for their speed and attention to customer service. Texas Precious Metals offers a line of custom-minted products under the brand, Texas Mint, producing a wide variety of licensed products for Texas A&M University, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and other partners.

