Misophonia International Releases New Therapeutic Guide Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for Misophonia

Columbia, Missouri, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misophonia International, an organization dedicated to empowering sufferers and families affected by the disorder misophonia, announces the launch of its new therapeutic resource, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for Misophonia. This comprehensive guide, written by Shaylynn Hayes-Raymond, provides clinicians and individuals with a framework for managing the extreme distress caused by misophonia that omits traditional exposure therapy.





Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for Misophonia

For those who suffer from misophonia, the most innocent, everyday sounds can instantly trigger a terrifying response: blinding rage, panic, or intense disgust. This strange and rare condition—sometimes called "chewing rage" because of the common trigger—is a neurophysiological mystery with no established cure or mainstream treatment, leaving sufferers and their families desperate for reliable help.

Clinician and misophonia sufferer, Shaylynn Hayes-Raymond, MA, LCT-C, is stepping in to offer much-needed coping skills with her new book, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for Misophonia. She introduces the CBT-MISO method, a structured, empathetic way to cope with a disorder that turns simple meals and conversations into psychological battlegrounds. The book makes no bold claims of cure; it merely offers an approach to alleviate emotional turmoil as much as possible.

Misophonia is not typical annoyance; it's a visceral, disproportionate emotional and physiological explosion caused by specific, often repetitive sounds. The triggers are absurdly mundane—the sound of someone chewing, breathing, tapping, or typing—yet the emotional toll is profound, leading to isolation and disrupted lives.

Hayes-Raymond, who understands the disorder from the inside, recognized a dangerous flaw in existing resources. Many traditional therapies, such as Exposure Response Prevention (ERP), force patients to endure their triggers, which can be traumatizing for misophonia sufferers.

"If you or your clients live with misophonia, you know the frustration of having your life dictated by specific, repetitive sounds," Hayes-Raymond explains. "The rage, anxiety, and disgust are intense, and finding practical, reliable help can feel impossible."

The CBT-MISO method outlined in the book offers a revolutionary alternative: a supportive, structured, 10-week plan that completely omits harmful exposure practices. Instead, it provides a compassionate framework focused on cognitive reframing, healthy communication, and boundary setting.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for Misophonia includes over 50 worksheets and exercises, helping both clinicians and individuals:

For the Individual: Learn to recognize the thoughts and feelings that intensify the rage response, giving you practical life skills for communication and sensory tools.

For the Clinician: Implement the complete, adaptable 10-Week CBT-MISO Protocol, integrating specialized coping techniques into your practice.

This book empowers sufferers to stop hoping for a cure and start mastering the skills needed to successfully navigate the world with misophonia. It's a message of adaptation and control for a community long told their suffering was a niche affliction with no solution.

Misophonia is challenging, but coping doesn't have to be. Take control with the CBT-MISO method.



Book Details:

Title: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for Misophonia

Author: Shaylynn Hayes-Raymond, MA, LCT-C

Available: Now on Amazon and other major booksellers.

Learn More: https://misophoniacbt.com/



Available for Interview: Shaylynn Hayes-Raymond, MA, LCT-C, Clinician and Misophonia Sufferer





Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Misophonia by Shaylynn Hayes-Raymond





Press inquiries

Misophonia International

https://misophoniainternational.com

Shaylynn Hayes-Raymond

shaylynn@misophoniafoundation.com