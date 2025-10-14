SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates PCH, SWKH, HBI, PBBK on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH)’s sale to Rayonier Inc. for 1.7339 common shares of Rayonier for each share of common stock of PotlatchDeltic. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, PotlatchDeltic shareholders will own approximately 46% of the combined company. If you are a PotlatchDeltic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SWK Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SWKH)’s sale to Runway Growth Finance Corp. If you are a SWK shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI)’s sale to Gildan Activewear Inc. for 0.102 common shares of Gildan and $0.80 in cash for each share of HanesBrands common stock. If you are a HanesBrands shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PB Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBBK)’s sale to Norwood Financial Corp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, PB Bankshares’ shareholders will have the option to elect to receive either 0.7850 shares of Norwood common stock or $19.75 in cash for each common share of PB Bankshares they own. If you are a PB Bankshares shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com