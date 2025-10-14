The ReelMap Officially Launches October 16 – The First AI-Driven Platform Putting Real Estate Agents on the Map

San Antonio, TX, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ReelMap, a next-generation AI-powered platform designed for real estate professionals, will officially launch on October 16, 2025, marking a major step forward in how agents showcase listings and manage their digital presence. By integrating AI, geolocation, and social media automation, the platform offers agents a simple, centralized way to publish, distribute, and track their real estate video content — all from one dashboard.

One upload, everywhere, forever.

Developed with the modern agent in mind, The ReelMap eliminates the complexity of juggling multiple apps for posting, editing, and analyzing content. With one upload, agents can post video listings to a map-based interface, automatically distribute them across Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook, and view performance analytics in real time through its integrated Olii AI system.

A New Era for Real Estate Visibility

In today’s market, real estate professionals must balance selling properties with producing constant video content for social platforms, a challenge that often leads to burnout and inconsistent results.

The ReelMap’s solution: automation backed by artificial intelligence.

The platform’s map-based design allows potential buyers to explore video listings visually by location, turning property discovery into a more interactive experience. Unlike traditional static listings, The ReelMap’s geolocated video system ensures that each property remains permanently discoverable and connected to its precise map position.

Built by Agents, for Agents

The ReelMap was founded by Robert Gomez, a Texas-based broker and real estate innovator, who recognized the growing demand for an easier, more consistent approach to online marketing.

“Most agents know they need to be online, but the process is overwhelming,” said Gomez. “We designed The ReelMap so they can focus on selling while the platform handles everything else, video distribution, SEO, and social visibility. Olii AI works in the background 24/7, keeping their brand active and their listings ranking.”

Each agent’s profile functions as a personal media library, consolidating property videos, lifestyle reels, and educational content in one professional space. Agents can also upload short teaching videos to address common questions from buyers and sellers, transforming their profile into a trusted local knowledge hub.

More Than a Platform – A Visibility Engine

At its core, The ReelMap operates as a real estate visibility engine, a system that enhances every piece of video content for maximum reach and relevance. Each upload is automatically optimized with AI-generated captions, hashtags, and metadata, improving discoverability across major search engines and social platforms.

The upcoming Analytics Dashboard will provide agents with a unified view of content performance, tracking engagement metrics such as views, comments, and reach across connected channels. This data-driven approach enables professionals to make informed decisions without switching between multiple apps or dashboards.

“We’re merging what used to take five different apps into one,” Gomez added. “Agents shouldn’t have to be tech experts. They just need tools that work quietly in the background and deliver results.”

Official Launch Event – October 16, 2025

The official launch event for The ReelMap will take place on October 16, 2025, as well as virtually at 12 pm cts, providing an early look at the platform’s most anticipated features, including the Olii AI assistant, agent dashboard, and video distribution engine.

Participants will receive early access and founder-level discounts as part of the limited initial rollout to the first 150 agents.

Agents, media representatives, and industry professionals can register for the virtual launch at www.TheReelMap.com.

Redefining Real Estate Marketing

The ReelMap is not positioning itself as just another marketing tool. Instead, it seeks to establish a new standard for AI real estate platforms that prioritize efficiency, automation, and discoverability. By combining real estate video marketing with geolocated listings and automated social media posting, The ReelMap bridges the gap between traditional marketing methods and modern digital visibility strategies.

From TikTok real estate videos to YouTube SEO optimization, The ReelMap empowers agents to maintain consistent online activity while reducing workload and technical complexity. With AI-driven features designed for real-world usability, it supports agents in reaching broader audiences and presenting properties in a more engaging, location-aware format.

About The ReelMap

The ReelMap is an AI-powered, video-first real estate visibility platform that enables agents to simplify marketing and stay visible across social media channels. By integrating location-based discovery, automated social media distribution, and AI-enhanced content optimization, the platform gives every agent and property a permanent place on the digital map.

To learn more or to join the Founder’s Club for early access, visit TheReelMap.com/agent-signup.

Explore Real Estate Like Never Before

Media Contact

Company Name: The ReelMap

Contact Person: Maribel Gomez Maketing VP

Email: Press@thereelmap.com

Phone: 1-888-400-1027

Country: United States

Website: https://thereelmap.com/