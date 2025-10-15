CORRECTION - Just 2 Days Left to Register! Greenwich C-suite executives invited to HMG Strategy’s 18th Annual C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on October 16

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by HMG Strategy, please note that a speaker has been removed from the list following the "Key Topics" bullets. The corrected release follows:

Register Now – Limited Seats Available! C-suite executives from Connecticut, Westchester, Southern New England and the New York Metro area seeking fresh insight into how technology drives growth, reinvents the enterprise and elevates leadership impact, are invited to attend HMG Strategy’s 18th Annual Greenwich CIO Summit and C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on October 16. This highly anticipated premier technology event is designed for CIOs, CISOs, CEOs, and technology leaders who want to accelerate career ascent, strengthen their IT leadership skills, and connect with peers at the highest levels of the C-suite.







“It’s more important than ever for top-tier CIOs, CISOs, and senior technology leaders to share knowledge and strategies that will help their organizations innovate and thrive,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Through our CIO Conferences and CISO Leadership forums, we provide a trusted platform where executives connect, inspire, and reinvent their approaches to leadership, cybersecurity, AI, and digital transformation. At HMG, our mission is to foster authentic network connections, deliver actionable insight, and help executives build trusted branding for their careers and companies.”



Key topics at the 18th Annual Greenwich C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle

Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks

Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance

Making Security a Competitive Advantage

Visionary Leaders Harnessing Tomorrow’s Technology





Most notably, Nicholas Donofrio, Fellow Emeritus and EVP Innovation & Transformation (Retired), IBM, will speak on The Science, The Engineering, The Art of Change - If Nothing Changes, Nothing Changes. In addition, five senior women leaders will discuss how to improve CIO diversity.



Other scheduled speakers for the 18th Annual Greenwich CIO Leadership and Technology Leadership Summit include:

Saulo Bomfim, Vice President, IT Data, Analytics & Innovation, Rimini Street

Linda Chan, Vice President, IT, Amphenol Corp.

Mario DiNatale, CISO, OdysseyRe

Caroline Goodbody, Senior Director of Product Strategy, Comcast Smart Solutions

Christopher Hetner, Cyber Risk Advisor, National Association of Corporate Directors

Frank Iannella, Senior Vice President & CIO, Heineken

Vinny Licht, President, FWSIM

Jason McKay, CIO, Riggs Distler

Harry Moseley, Board Member, Advisor and Investor, Stripes

David Palmbach, Cybersecurity State Coordinator for CT, CISA

Jim Panos, CIO, Central National Gottesman

Leidy Perez, Vice President of Technology, Rackspace

Karun Rajasekharan, Global Product Security Architecture Director, Honeywell

Jonathan Rogers, CIO, FactSet

Arvind Sahu, Vice President Global Information Technology/Global CIO, Crayola

Dr. Helen Uzamere, Founder and CEO, Project Rise

Winson Zeng, Managing Director, Lone Pine Capital



(Speaker list subject to change.)



In addition, HMG Strategy will present several Greenwich-area executives with the HMG Strategy 2025–2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards, recognizing CIOs, CISOs, and technology leaders who are reshaping their organizations and industries.



The event will be held at the Rockrimmon Country Club, 2949 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT 06903.

Valued Partners so far for the 18th Annual Greenwich C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include:

Platinum Partners: Comcast Business, Rackspace Technology, Rimini Street

Gold Partners: Fortinet, Tanium

Lunch Partner: PKA Technologies

Reception Partner: Comcast Business

Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart

Alliance Partners: Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Lightspeed, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia



Registration for the 18th Annual Greenwich CIO Summit and C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is now open.



In addition to this CIO event, HMG Strategy has opened registration for seven other CIO Summits and CIO conferences across the United States and Canada in 2025.



About HMG Strategy



HMG Strategy is the world’s leading digital platform for CIO leadership, CISO leadership, and CEO leadership, empowering executives to reimagine the enterprise, drive career ascent, and shape the future of business technology. With a global network of more than 500,000 CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs, technology leaders, consultants, and C-Suite executives, HMG delivers unmatched opportunities to connect CIO peers, share insight, and accelerate professional development.



Founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a trusted leadership expert with over 30 years of experience guiding Fortune 2000 executives, HMG Strategy is built on its 7 Pillars of Trust & Inspire. Its unique business-to-business media model generates more than one million weekly digital impressions, delivering powerful visibility for executives and sponsor partners to strengthen their branding and expand their influence.



Through its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Series, CIO events, publications, and Digital Resource Center, HMG Strategy provides world-class coverage of AI, cyber security, IT leadership, digital transformation, SASE, and consulting trends. The Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) convenes elite leaders to solve today’s toughest challenges, while HMG’s Global Advisory Services deliver peer-driven research, insights, and intelligence to help executives lead with vision.



At HMG, we believe in Trust & Inspire leadership — helping executives inspire innovation, expand their network, and create legendary careers.



HMG Strategy: Iconic Leadership – Where Legends Are Made



